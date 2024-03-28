Perched atop the scenic bluffs of the Pacific Ocean for over a century, Kalaloch Lodge has been a cherished destination on the Washington Peninsula.

Its cabins, once nestled along the cliffside, provided a serene escape within the heart of Olympic National Park. However, the beloved retreat is now facing a dire fate as erosion relentlessly eats away at the land, leading to the alarming demolition of these historic structures.

Cabins at Kalaloch Lodge in Olympic National Park need to be removed to do cliff erosion. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In recent years, the relentless forces of nature have accelerated, claiming four meters of cliffside just this winter. To put it into perspective, that's roughly the size of a mid-sized sedan disappearing into the tumultuous waves.

The loss is not just physical; it's emotional for generations of families who have made Kalaloch Lodge and these cabins a tradition for decades.

For 50 years, my grandparents and their friends have spent a weekend each summer at Kalaloch, and their family photos offer proof of what's been lost.

Hall family photos at Kalaloch Lodge, on the southwest coast of Washington's Olympic Peninsula, span 50 years. (Lauren Donovan)

"We've been going there since before we had kids who are well into their fifties," said Kathy Hall. "We just had so much fun."

The transformation is stark. A snapshot from the '80s displays a second fence, marking the boundary of the lodge's property. Today, that once-protected land has been consumed by the relentless ocean, leaving a haunting reminder of the property's vulnerability.

Cabins at Kalaloch Lodge in Olympic National Park need to be removed to do cliff erosion. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"It's too bad; it was an awfully beautiful place over the years," said longtime visitor Gary Hall, echoing the sentiments of many who have cherished Kalaloch Lodge and its cabins as a beacon of hospitality and natural beauty.

As each year passes and the waters rise, the future of these cabins hang in the balance.

The erosion, claiming cabins at a rate of a couple per year, is a stark reminder of the fragility of our coastal landscapes. The lodge, once a symbol of tranquility and connection to nature, now stands as a somber testament to the unyielding power of the sea.

Hall family photos at Kalaloch Lodge, on the southwest coast of Washington's Olympic Peninsula, span 50 years. (Lauren Donovan)

For those, like me, who have treasured memories of the Kalaloch Lodge cabins, the looming demise is a poignant reminder of the impermanence of even the most cherished places.

As the waves continue their relentless assault on the bluffs, the fate of this iconic destination remains uncertain, its future hanging precariously on the edge of the Pacific.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

‘Ozempic babies’: Is the weight loss drug leading to surprise pregnancies?

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lynnwood hit-and-run

Carnation evacuated by another false alarm from Tolt River Dam

Bellevue keeps medical coverage for officer injured in VP motorcade

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.