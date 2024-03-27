Investigators from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened on March 19 at 8:51 p.m. on State Route 99 in Lynnwood. The location was identified just south of the 148th Street intersection.

WSP said a vehicle was heading south in the center lane of SR 99 at the time of the incident. The pedestrian, identified by her family as 30-year-old Taylor Druliner, was crossing from east to west when they were struck. After the collision, the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

Hit-and-run victim Taylor Druliner, 30.

As a part of their ongoing investigation, patrol officers have been examining security footage obtained from nearby businesses. The footage reveals an image of a vehicle of interest. The car caught on camera is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

Screenshot taken from surveillance video showing a suspect vehicle. (Washington State Patrol)

Detective Dan Comnick is in charge of the case. WSP detectives are hopeful that anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information regarding the vehicle that fled the scene will come forward to assist their investigation. Detective Comnick can be reached by phone at (360) 654-1144 or via email at Daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

