A man who was killed inside his Lynnwood condo died from "sharp force injuries," according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man was originally found dead on February 27 at the Brio Condominiums near the corner of 35th Ave. W and 153rd St. SW.

Authorities received a call from a neighbor reporting that something had happened, and when officers went inside, they discovered the man's body.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the man as 32-year-old Brandon Lloyd.

The cause of death was determined to be from sharp force injuries, and the manner was homicide.

Investigators initially said this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage near where the homicide happened is asked to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.