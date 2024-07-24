The annual Seafair Torchlight Parade, a beloved summer tradition in Seattle, is set to hit the streets on Saturday with an earlier start time again.

This change in start time, from 7:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., started in 2023 and aims at offering a more family-friendly experience for participants and spectators.

Keep reading for everything to know about this year's parade, including what to expect, how to get tickets and tips for attending.

A Seattle tradition for 75 years

The Seafair Torchlight Parade has been a cornerstone of Seattle's summer festivities since its inception in 1950.

Each year, thousands of locals and visitors alike gather along the parade route to enjoy an evening filled with vibrant floats, marching bands and cultural performances. The parade is a celebration of community spirit, showcasing the diverse cultures and talents that make Seattle unique.

Why the earlier start time?

Traditionally held in the evening, the Torchlight Parade has been moved to an earlier time slot of 3 p.m. for several reasons. In 2023, parade organizers said the earlier start time would accommodate families with young children, making it easier for them to attend and enjoy the festivities without the constraints of a late night. The earlier start also allows for better daylight visibility, enhancing the overall viewing experience and making the parade safer for participants.

What to expect at the 2024 Seafair Torchlight Parade

This year's parade promises to be as spectacular as ever, with a lineup that includes over 100 entries, and the earlier start time will provide an opportunity for even more daytime activities, turning the parade day into a full-fledged festival.

From drill teams and dance troupes, to dragon dancers, to high school marching bands and community groups, organizers say the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade "will keep everyone entertained from start to finish." Spectators can also expect to see elaborately decorated floats representing local businesses, cultural organizations and city landmarks, adding to the festive environment.

The Joint Service Color Guard walks the Seafair Torchlight Parade on July 30, 2016, in Seattle, Wash. (Suzi Pratt/WireImage) Expand

What time does the Parade Festival start?

For those looking to make the parade an all-day event, Westlake Center will be filled with live entertainment, food trucks and more, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Where does the Seafair Torchlight Parade take place?

The Seafair Torchlight Parade starts at the Seattle Center (305 Harrison St.) and travels down 4th Avenue through downtown Seattle. View the online map.

What time does the Seafair Torchlight Parade end?

The parade begins at 3 p.m. on July 27 at the Seattle Center (305 Harrison St.) and is scheduled to wrap up at 6 p.m. at 4th and Seneca streets, about 2–2.5 miles from its start at the Seattle Center. View the online map.

Is the Seafair Torchlight Parade free?

Yes. The Seafair Torchlight Parade is free and open to the public, making it accessible to everyone. For those looking for an enhanced experience, upgraded seating options close to the action are available with a ticket purchase.

The Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team rides in the Seafair Torchlight Parade on July 30, 2016, in Seattle, Wash. (Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

Is there free parking for the 2024 Seafair Torchlight Parade?

Yes. The Amazon parking garages will offer free parking during the parade at the following locations:

Amazon Garage – 2127 6th Ave. (6th and Blanchard)

Doppler Garage – 2000 6th Ave. (6th and Virginia)

Attendees who purchase Grandstand Seating can also park at Pacific Place for free.

For those planning to use public transportation, options include Metro or light rail to Westlake. Attendees can also hop on the monorail to the Seattle Center to get near the start line or take the monorail from the Seattle Center to Westlake, where the Red Zone Reserved Seating area will be located on 4th Avenue.

Tips for attendees

Arrive early: With the new start time, it’s advisable to arrive early to secure a good spot along the parade route. Prime viewing locations tend to fill up quickly.

Bring essentials: Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, hats and water to stay comfortable throughout the afternoon. A portable chair or blanket can also enhance your viewing experience.

Use public transportation: Consider using public transportation to avoid the hassle of parking. The parade route will have several street closures, so plan accordingly.

Whether you're a long-time attendee or a first-time visitor, this year's parade is sure to be a memorable celebration of Seattle's vibrant community spirit.

For more information about the parade and reserved seating, visit Seafair's website.

