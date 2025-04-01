Seattle weather: Spring in full swing

The Brief Temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s. In the mountains we will have temps in the mid 30s with the snow level at 3500 feet.



Tuesday was cool. We only got to 51 degrees, and more of the same for Wednesday with showers off and on throughout the day. Most of the showers will remain in the convergence zone. But you will most likely have a wet morning commute.

Temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s. In the mountains we will have temps in the mid 30s with the snow level at 3500 feet.

Spring is in full swing! Our average temperature is 57 degrees at the first of the month, and 63 degrees by the time we get to the end of the month. By the way, on average we do get three days of 70+ each year in April!

The Tulip Festival and Cherry Blossoms are in bloom in Skagit County and at the University of Washington respectively. And temperatures will warm up as we head to the weekend for the best bloom viewing.

Here is the 7-day forecast.