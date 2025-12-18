Officials offer resources during widespread power outage on WA's Camano Island

The Brief Snohomish County PUD is working to restore power to 67,000 customers, with Camano Island facing significant damage after 60 mph gusts toppled trees into saturated soil. For the first time, the utility established a community charging station providing power, heat, and information for residents who remain without electricity through Friday. While crews from neighboring counties are assisting with repairs, Snohomish County PUD warned that a new forecast of high winds could force a temporary halt to restoration efforts for safety.



Thousands of people in western Washington continued waiting for their power to be restored Friday, after a forceful windstorm tore down trees and ripped power lines on Wednesday.

Island County saw some of the strongest wind gusts in the region.

Camano Island was one area hit the hardest by the windstorm, according to Snohomish County PUD. The area saw wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, which made weather conditions, already severe on the island, even worse.

By the numbers:

"We had all that rain leading into this event. So, the ground is saturated, which is just prime for big trees coming down," said Kellie Stickney, spokesperson for Snohomish County PUD.

PUD said 67,000 customers in its service area lost power during the windstorm; many of those affected were on Camano Island. The damage was so extensive, PUD said it called for backup.

"We have crews in from Grant County, Douglas County, Okanogan," said Stickney.

PUD provided a charging station for impacted residents. The company set up a booth in town where neighbors could charge their devices, gather information, receive hand warmers, snacks, and hot coffee. More than 50 people used the service.

What they're saying:

"This is actually the first time we’ve done this. We came up with this idea as a way to support our community. The success today tells me that this should be part of our regular storm response," said Stickney.

Wesley Nave lost power due to the storm and decided to show up to PUD’s booth.

"Just to kind of get a current update on what’s happening, and they told me it’s still going to be at least another day," said Nave.

Despite the widespread damage from downed trees and power lines, crews continued making fast progress in repairs. However, PUD officials said they may have to slow things down due to potential high winds in the forecast.

"If conditions get too windy, it will become unsafe for crews, and they might stand down. Hopefully that doesn’t happen," said Stickney.

What's next:

If repairs are paused due to windy conditions, Nave said he and his island neighbors know how to wait out the power outage a bit longer.

"It’s a great community. That’s one of the reasons why I live here, is everybody helps everybody out," said Nave.

PUD officials said their goal is to restore most of the power on Camano Island by Friday.

