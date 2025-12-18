Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:56 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:12 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:47 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lewis County, King County, King County, Pierce County, King County, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:42 AM PST until SAT 6:56 AM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:36 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:04 AM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:45 PM PST, Clark County, Skamania County
River Flood Watch
from FRI 12:50 AM PST until FRI 9:46 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, King County

Officials offer resources during widespread power outage on WA's Camano Island

By
Published  December 18, 2025 7:07pm PST
Camano Island
FOX 13 Seattle
Camano Island faces days-long outages as crews race to repair windstorm damage

Camano Island faces days-long outages as crews race to repair windstorm damage

Camano Island saw some of the worst impacts from Wednesday’s windstorm, with 60-mph gusts toppling trees and knocking out power to thousands, according to Snohomish County PUD. Crews from multiple counties are helping restore service, but officials warn it may take several more days before electricity is fully restored amid safety concerns and widespread damage.

The Brief

    • Snohomish County PUD is working to restore power to 67,000 customers, with Camano Island facing significant damage after 60 mph gusts toppled trees into saturated soil.
    • For the first time, the utility established a community charging station providing power, heat, and information for residents who remain without electricity through Friday.
    • While crews from neighboring counties are assisting with repairs, Snohomish County PUD warned that a new forecast of high winds could force a temporary halt to restoration efforts for safety.

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Thousands of people in western Washington continued waiting for their power to be restored Friday, after a forceful windstorm tore down trees and ripped power lines on Wednesday.

Island County saw some of the strongest wind gusts in the region.

Camano Island was one area hit the hardest by the windstorm, according to Snohomish County PUD. The area saw wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, which made weather conditions, already severe on the island, even worse.

By the numbers:

"We had all that rain leading into this event. So, the ground is saturated, which is just prime for big trees coming down," said Kellie Stickney, spokesperson for Snohomish County PUD.

PUD said 67,000 customers in its service area lost power during the windstorm; many of those affected were on Camano Island. The damage was so extensive, PUD said it called for backup.

"We have crews in from Grant County, Douglas County, Okanogan," said Stickney.

PUD provided a charging station for impacted residents. The company set up a booth in town where neighbors could charge their devices, gather information, receive hand warmers, snacks, and hot coffee. More than 50 people used the service.

What they're saying:

"This is actually the first time we’ve done this. We came up with this idea as a way to support our community. The success today tells me that this should be part of our regular storm response," said Stickney.

Wesley Nave lost power due to the storm and decided to show up to PUD’s booth.

"Just to kind of get a current update on what’s happening, and they told me it’s still going to be at least another day," said Nave.

Despite the widespread damage from downed trees and power lines, crews continued making fast progress in repairs. However, PUD officials said they may have to slow things down due to potential high winds in the forecast.

"If conditions get too windy, it will become unsafe for crews, and they might stand down. Hopefully that doesn’t happen," said Stickney.

What's next:

If repairs are paused due to windy conditions, Nave said he and his island neighbors know how to wait out the power outage a bit longer.

"It’s a great community. That’s one of the reasons why I live here, is everybody helps everybody out," said Nave.

PUD officials said their goal is to restore most of the power on Camano Island by Friday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Franque Thompson.

