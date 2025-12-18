Greg Biffle, ex-NASCAR star and Vancouver, WA native, killed in plane crash

The Brief Former NASCAR star Greg Biffle and six others were killed Thursday when their Cessna jet crashed while landing at a North Carolina airport. The victims’ families released a joint statement mourning the loss of Biffle, his wife Cristina, their children, and close family friends. Investigators have not yet said what caused the crash, which is under federal investigation.



Greg Biffle, a Vancouver, Washington native and former NASCAR star, was tragically killed in a plane crash on Thursday.

Biffle, his family and others were aboard a Cessna C550 jet that crashed while landing on the runway at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, about 50 miles north of Charlotte. All seven passengers died.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Greg Biffle, driver of the #44 Grambling State University Chevrolet, walks on pit lane during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Expand

What they're saying:

A joint statement was later released by the victims' families.

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words," the Biffle's family wrote. "Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother – Nicole Lunders).

"Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child. Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them. Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.

"We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

Related article

The statement also identified the other victims as Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and Dutton's son, Jack, all "beloved by many in the NASCAR community." Wadsworth was friends with Biffle and worked with several NASCAR teams.

"Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives," the statement said.

Local perspective:

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, nicknamed "The Biff," was born and raised in Washington and got his start in racing on short tracks around the region.

Biffle made a name for himself in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning 1998 Rookie of Year honors and winning the series championship in 2000. He then won Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2001 and won that series' title in 2002, becoming the first driver to win championships in both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

Biffle won 54 races across NASCAR's three circuits during his career, including 19 at the Cup Series level. Biffle finished in the top 10 in the standings six times, including a runner-up finish in 2005. He was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Biffle was 55-years-old and would have turned 56 on Dec. 23.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Person dead after driving car onto flooded roadway in Snohomish

Snoqualmie ski resort offering season pass rollover for late year start

'Muddy mess': Pierce County RV park residents continue flood clean-up

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.