WA rivers hit record levels, highest in 10 years

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
33
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:26 AM PST until FRI 7:19 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:53 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:54 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:29 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:05 AM PST until SAT 2:23 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:09 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:48 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:25 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:49 AM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:32 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:54 AM PST until WED 8:20 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:33 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:55 AM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:46 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, Mason County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County, Snohomish County, King County, King County, Grays Harbor County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Lewis County, Yakima County, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:01 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:41 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clark County, Skamania County, Cowlitz County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:13 PM PST until SAT 3:26 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Watch
from THU 12:32 AM PST until FRI 12:44 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Watch
from WED 4:06 PM PST until FRI 3:21 PM PST, Chelan County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Chelan County

WA rivers hit record levels, highest in 10 years

By
Published  December 9, 2025 8:29pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Lewis County, WA flooding impacts roads, safety

Lewis County, WA flooding impacts roads, safety

Areas of Lewis County, Washington are knee-deep in water from overnight flooding, bad enough that a family of six had to be rescued Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • An atmospheric river is causing record flooding in Western Washington, with several rivers reaching historic levels.
    • The Snoqualmie River hit its highest level in a decade, while the Skagit River may surpass its previous record.
    • Ten rivers, including the Snohomish and Puyallup, are expected to reach major flood stage this week.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - As an atmospheric river is set to cause more flooding across western Washington, several rivers hit record levels on Tuesday.

Snoqualmie River hits record levels

What we know:

The Snoqualmie River at the Falls hit its highest ever river level on Tuesday, the highest in the last 10 years.

It hit 17.88 feet, with its previous highest being 17.85 feet on Oct. 22, 2020.

Snoqualmie River river level graph

Graph of Snoqualmie River level between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 (via USGS)

Several other area rivers are forecast to reach their highest river levels on record. 

The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon could hit 41.54 feet by 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Its previous record was 37.4 feet.

Skagit River level graph

Skagit River level graph (via NOAA)

Additionally, the Snohomish River could reach 33.77 feet, barely eclipsing the previous record of 33.5 feet. The record was set back in 1990 at 33 feet.

Snohomish River level graph

Snohomish River level graph (via NOAA)

Ten western Washington rivers are expected to hit major flood stage this week, including the Skagit, Snohomish, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Puyallup, Nisqually, Tolt, White, Carbon and Cowlitz rivers.

Featured

Here's where flooding is expected in western Washington this week
article

Here's where flooding is expected in western Washington this week

An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rainfall across western Washington this week, causing river flooding, coastal flooding and urban flooding in some areas.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

26 years later, family of abducted Tacoma toddler holds toy drive in her honor

Everett police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from the United States Geological Survey, NOAA and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

WeatherFloodingNewsWashington