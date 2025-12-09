WA rivers hit record levels, highest in 10 years

The Brief An atmospheric river is causing record flooding in Western Washington, with several rivers reaching historic levels. The Snoqualmie River hit its highest level in a decade, while the Skagit River may surpass its previous record. Ten rivers, including the Snohomish and Puyallup, are expected to reach major flood stage this week.



As an atmospheric river is set to cause more flooding across western Washington, several rivers hit record levels on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Snoqualmie River at the Falls hit its highest ever river level on Tuesday, the highest in the last 10 years.

It hit 17.88 feet, with its previous highest being 17.85 feet on Oct. 22, 2020.

Graph of Snoqualmie River level between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 (via USGS)

Several other area rivers are forecast to reach their highest river levels on record.

The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon could hit 41.54 feet by 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Its previous record was 37.4 feet.

Skagit River level graph (via NOAA)

Additionally, the Snohomish River could reach 33.77 feet, barely eclipsing the previous record of 33.5 feet. The record was set back in 1990 at 33 feet.

Snohomish River level graph (via NOAA)

Ten western Washington rivers are expected to hit major flood stage this week, including the Skagit, Snohomish, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Puyallup, Nisqually, Tolt, White, Carbon and Cowlitz rivers.

