Everett, WA police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

The Everett Police Department's police chief, John DeRousse, is retiring. The department will swear in his replacement next month, according to a statement released on Monday.

After 27 years with EPD, Chief DeRousse has announced his retirement from the position he has held in Everett since 2023, when former Chief Dan Templeman retired.

Deputy Chief Robert Goetz will replace DeRousse, at the appointment of Mayor Cassie Franklin. Goetz has been serving the community for 34 years. The police department says his varied knowledge of institutional leadership will be an asset in his leadership.

Mayor of Everett, Cassie Franklin, responds to the retirement of Chief DeRousse

"Chief DeRousse has given nearly three decades of steadfast service to the people of Everett, and we are incredibly grateful," said Mayor Franklin. "John’s dedication to innovation and community engagement will leave a lasting impact on our city as programs he helped create continue helping people for years to come. We wish him the very best as he transitions into this next chapter focused on family and new opportunities."

Everett Police Chief DeRousse (left) and Deputy Chief Goetz (right)

Goetz will reportedly be sworn in by early January 2026. Most recently, he has been overseeing the department's Investigations and Services Bureau, appointed to serve as deputy police chief back in July of this year.

Previously, he has served in the following roles, according to EPD:

Administrative lieutenant with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force

Patrol sergeant

Detective with the Office of Professional Standards

School resource officer

Public information officer

Member of the Marine Unit

Member of the department’s Honor Guard

