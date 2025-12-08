Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:49 PM PST until TUE 2:38 PM PST, Snohomish County
17
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:56 PM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:10 PM PST until THU 3:43 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM PST until THU 9:52 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:22 PM PST until THU 6:31 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:25 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:49 PM PST until THU 7:53 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:54 PM PST until TUE 11:07 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:22 PM PST until TUE 6:14 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Snohomish County, Wahkiakum County, Lewis County, Lewis County, Lewis County
Flood Warning
from MON 5:24 PM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Cowlitz County, Skamania County, Clark County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:18 PM PST until MON 11:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:16 AM PST until TUE 11:15 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Thurston County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Chelan County

Everett, WA police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

By
Published  December 8, 2025 5:01pm PST
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department's police chief, John DeRousse, is retiring. The department will swear in his replacement next month, according to a statement released on Monday.

After 27 years with EPD, Chief DeRousse has announced his retirement from the position he has held in Everett since 2023, when former Chief Dan Templeman retired.

Deputy Chief Robert Goetz will replace DeRousse, at the appointment of Mayor Cassie Franklin. Goetz has been serving the community for 34 years. The police department says his varied knowledge of institutional leadership will be an asset in his leadership.

Mayor of Everett, Cassie Franklin, responds to the retirement of Chief DeRousse

"Chief DeRousse has given nearly three decades of steadfast service to the people of Everett, and we are incredibly grateful," said Mayor Franklin. "John’s dedication to innovation and community engagement will leave a lasting impact on our city as programs he helped create continue helping people for years to come. We wish him the very best as he transitions into this next chapter focused on family and new opportunities." 

Everett Police Chief DeRousse (left) and Deputy Chief Goetz (right)

Goetz will reportedly be sworn in by early January 2026. Most recently, he has been overseeing the department's Investigations and Services Bureau, appointed to serve as deputy police chief back in July of this year. 

Previously, he has served in the following roles, according to EPD:

  • Administrative lieutenant with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force
  • Patrol sergeant
  • Detective with the Office of Professional Standards
  • School resource officer
  • Public information officer
  • Member of the Marine Unit
  • Member of the department’s Honor Guard

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

EverettNews