Seattle weather: Foggy, dry and sunny ahead

Seattle was treated to glorious sunshine this past weekend, and blue skies will be on repeat in the coming days. However, fog and even freezing fog could develop during the overnights and mornings. Read below for the full scoop!

Foggy mornings will be followed by sunny afternoons on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Early Monday, temperatures will plunge to the mid 20s to the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Communities in fog-prone valleys and the South Sound will experience freezing fog and black ice. Drive super carefully! In some situations, the fog could take until the early afternoon to clear.



For your Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington, we expect highs to reach the upper 40s to the low 50s. Bundle up in the morning and keep the sunglasses handy!

Highs on Monday will reach the upper 40s in Seattle with dry weather ongoing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the fog/freezing fog could be more widespread and persistent. Fog will lift for plentiful sunshine during the afternoons.



Thursday could feature high-level clouds. Stay tuned for morning fog chances.



The latest forecast models are pulling back on shower chances for Friday. Right now, we're predicting a few chilly showers on Saturday. Isolated showers are a possibility next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for the next Hawks game.

The weather for the next Seahawks game will be slightly damp with mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A note: air quality in days ahead may range from "good" to "moderate." Due to this stagnant air pattern and the potential for smoke trapped from wood burning, air quality could drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in some cases.

There is more information on the Air Quality Map government site and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency site.

Ski conditions across Washington this week

For skiers and snowboarders itching for fresh powder, unfortunately — the forecast models are indicating a lesser chance of mountain snow next weekend — it doesn't look like a lot. However, this extended forecast has plenty of time to flip-flop in any direction, so stay with us on a daily basis for the very latest.

Wet weather won't return to Seattle until possibly next weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

