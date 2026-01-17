How to watch Seattle Seahawks NFC championship game

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the NFC championship! The team defeated their longtime rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Saturday 41-6. Fans can now look ahead to another week of football in this postseason.

Keep reading for how to watch the game, where and when it will be held, and more.

Where is the NFC championship game in 2026?

Seattle's Lumen Field will again host the Seahawks for the decisive game. The Seahawks earned homefield advantage after securing the #1 seed in the NFC.

We will find out who the Seahawks will face in this upcoming game following the Sunday game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

The last time the Seahawks hosted the NFC championship game was during the 2014 season against the Packers. The Seahawks won that game at advance to Super Bowl 49.

When is the NFC championship game this year?

Kickoff for the game will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24. FOX 13 Seattle will have pregame coverage will begin at 1 p.m.

What TV channel is the Seahawks NFL playoff game on?

The Seahawks NFL championship game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. You can watch "Gameday on FOX 13" for pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. and postgame analysis.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

More on the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC after beating the 49ers in Week 18, winning 13-3 in a hard-fought defensive battle.

They faced the California team again on Jan. 17, beating them out to advance to the championship.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mike Macdonald happy to be done watching games, now preparing Seattle Seahawks for 49ers rematch

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba named AP first-team All-Pro, 4 named to second-team

Businesses in Seattle’s Pioneer Square gear up for Seahawks playoff game

Seattle Seahawks confident in Sam Darnold after he flopped in his playoff debut last season

Browns request interview with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, per report

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .