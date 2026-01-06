Browns request interview with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, per report

article

Klint Kubiak isn't the only assistant coach getting head coaching interest from the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have submitted a request to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde for their head coaching job.

Durde, 46, is in his second season as defensive coordinator with the Seahawks, joining Mike Macdonad's coaching staff after three years as defensive line coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

While Macdonald calls the defensive plays for the Seahawks, Durde has handled the role at times in the preseason to get experience. Seattle's defensive line – Durde's coaching specialty – has also thrived this season with Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy Jr., DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and more having really strong performances.

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski after six years in the position this week.

Durde is an England native who played football in Scotland and England before starting his coaching career with the London Warriors in 2011. Durde joined the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff under former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in 2016 on the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship. He was hired full-time by the Falcons in 2018 and spent three seasons with the Falcons.

After Quinn was fired as the Falcons head coach, Durde joined Quinn again on the Cowboys coaching staff when Quinn was the defensive coordinator.

Klint Kubiak's suitors grow.

In addition to the Atlanta Falcons, the list of teams interested in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has grown to four.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Falcons have all submitted requests to interview Kubiak.

All first-stage interviews must be conducted virtually. Candidates such as Durde and Kubiak that coach for teams with a first-round bye can only have first-stage interviews until the end of Wild Card games this weekend. The next chance to interview with other teams would be during the bye week between the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl if the Seahawks are still playing.

