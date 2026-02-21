Seattle weather: Soggy and breezy conditions ahead

Today: Gray, breezy, and showery

We saw scattered lowland rain across western Washington today, along with somewhat minor amounts of mountain snow. Highs reached the mid to upper 40s for many under gray skies. Earlier this morning, we monitored a spotty rain-snow mix in Southwest Washington, but no impacts were reported.

A wind advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Sunday for the Cascade foothills, valleys and ‘gap’ communities.

These include the following:

Monroe

Gold Bar

Enumclaw

North Bend

Eatonville

Easterly to southeasterly gusts are forecast to reach 40 to 50 mph in those areas.

In these areas, we recommend limiting time outdoors or staying especially situationally aware if you have to be outside, as rogue gusts have the potential to bring down limbs, damage trees, and in isolated cases cause power outages.

Seattle weather could bring isolated tree damage and spotty power outages in communities near the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A similar wind advisory is in effect for the Central and North Coast, where gusts are also predicted to reach 45 to 50 mph with similar possible impacts, while winds elsewhere across western Washington were breezy but not expected to be problematic.

Seattle weather includes a Wind Advisory for the Cascade foothills and parts of the coast with gusts up to 50 mph possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A winter weather advisory stays in effect until 10 p.m. tonight for the eastern slopes of Snoqualmie Pass, where communities such as Cle Elum and Easton were expected to see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Sunday: sunbreaks, showers, and mountain snow

Sunday morning will start cool with cloudy skies and occasional showers.

Seattle weather keeps temperatures on the chilly side as gusty conditions linger in parts of Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s, with moments of sunbreaks at times and periods of heavier rain possible. Mountain snow will stay in the forecast.

Seattle weather keeps temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with mountain snow remaining in the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday: Soaking rain and heavy mountain snow

Monday will turn darker, soaking, and drenching at times. Heavy mountain snow will be possible.

Tuesday through Friday: Showers taper, watching the mountains

Tuesday will bring fewer showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature isolated showers, and Friday could trend drier.

High temperatures will range in the upper 40s to low 50s. After Monday, we could see daily light amounts of mountain snow, though the extended forecast still has time to change — so stay with us for updates.

Seattle weather keeps highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with isolated showers possible Wednesday and Thursday and potentially drier skies Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

High profile bills in Olympia die with just weeks to go

Democrat policy researchers develop plan to cap grocery prices

Man charged in arson, assault at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

Inside Mike Macdonald’s decision to trust Brian Fleury as new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.