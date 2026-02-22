How to watch Seattle Sounders FC 2026 home opener

The Seattle Sounders are back in action on Sunday as the team kicks off their 2026 MLS campaign. They take on the Colorado Rapids on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

After winning the Leagues Cup, the team was riding a high heading into the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. This win completed the franchise's trophy cabinet.

However, after a devastating loss to Minnesota United, players say they are excited to start on a fresh foot with a fresh win at home. The team will not return to Lumen Field until mid-April as the venue prepares for new turf for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 27: Cristian Roldan #7 of Seattle Sounders passes the ball against Bongokuhle Hlongwane #21 of Minnesota United in the first half of their 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match at Allianz Field on October 27, 2025 in St Paul, Minnes (David Berding / Getty Images) Expand

The Sounders have among the most impressive at-home winning stats in the league, winning about 70% of their home matches.

How to watch the 2026 Sounders home opener in Seattle

The match airs on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. Fans can watch or listen to the Sounders battle it out against the Rapids on Apple TV, SiriusXM FC 157, 93.3 KJR FM, and El Rey 1360AM.

The match will also air on FS1. For those looking for live web updates, those will be made continuously available on Match Center.

How to get tickets to Sounders FC in Seattle?

More information on how to attend the match, get tickets, or watch on broadcast/streaming can be found on the Seattle Sounders FC watch page.

We also have the full Seattle Sounders 2026 regular season schedule.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: Fans overhead clap before the match between the Seattle Sounders and the Austin FC at Lumen Field on June 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Sounders won 2-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

