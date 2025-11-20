Seattle Sounders release 2026 regular season schedule

The Brief The Seattle Sounders announced their 2026 schedule, featuring 17 home games and six World Cup matches at Lumen Field. MLS will pause from May 25–July 16 for the World Cup, with Seattle hosting a U.S. Men's National Team Group Stage match. All Sounders matches will air live on Apple TV, with select games on FOX. Tickets are available to purchase online.



The Seattle Sounders have announced their 2026 regular season schedule, featuring a number of exciting matches and rivalry games in the same year as the FIFA World Cup.

Seattle is hosting 17 home games at Lumen Field, along with six World Cup matches. Highlights include a home opener against Colorado, the 2026 Cascadia Cup, six Eastern Conference matchups, and facing LAFC at home to close the regular season.

Major League Soccer (MLS) is taking a break from May 25–July 16 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across 16 U.S. host cities. Lumen Field will have a U.S. Men’s National Team Group Stage match and several other highly anticipated games in the global tournament.

The Rave Green are looking to come back from a heartbreaking loss in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, being eliminated in a wild 10-round penalty kick shootout to Minnesota United. It came just after Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was named one of the top MLS players in his position.

Here's a full look at the Sounders 2026 schedule:

Seattle Sounders FC 2026 regular season schedule (via MLS)

Feb. 22 vs Colorado

Feb. 28 @ Salt Lake

March 7 @ St. Louis

March 15 @ San Jose

March 22 @ Minnesota

April 4 @ Houston

April 12 vs Salt Lake

April 18 vs St. Louis

April 25 vs Dallas

May 2 @ Kansas City

May 9 vs San Diego

May 13 vs San Jose

May 16 vs LA Galaxy

May 24 @ LAFC

July 16 vs Portland

July 22 @ Austin

July 25 @ Philadelphia

Aug. 1 @ Portland

Aug. 16 vs Vancouver

Aug. 19 vs Austin

Aug. 22 @ Cincinnati

Aug. 29 vs Chicago

Sep. 5 vs New York

Sep. 9 vs Kansas City

Sep. 12 @ LA Galaxy

Sep. 19 @ Colorado

Sep. 26 vs Minnesota

Oct. 10 @ New England

Oct. 14 @ Dallas

Oct. 17 vs Montreal

Oct. 24 @ San Diego

Oct. 28 vs Houston

Oct. 31 @ Vancouver

Nov. 7 vs LAFC

All Sounders and MLS regular season matches will air live on Apple TV, with select matches available on FOX.

To buy tickets and find more details for the 2026 MLS regular season schedule, visit the Seattle Sounders FC website.

