Seattle Sounders release 2026 regular season schedule
SEATTLE - The Seattle Sounders have announced their 2026 regular season schedule, featuring a number of exciting matches and rivalry games in the same year as the FIFA World Cup.
Seattle is hosting 17 home games at Lumen Field, along with six World Cup matches. Highlights include a home opener against Colorado, the 2026 Cascadia Cup, six Eastern Conference matchups, and facing LAFC at home to close the regular season.
Major League Soccer (MLS) is taking a break from May 25–July 16 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across 16 U.S. host cities. Lumen Field will have a U.S. Men’s National Team Group Stage match and several other highly anticipated games in the global tournament.
The Rave Green are looking to come back from a heartbreaking loss in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, being eliminated in a wild 10-round penalty kick shootout to Minnesota United. It came just after Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was named one of the top MLS players in his position.
Here's a full look at the Sounders 2026 schedule:
Seattle Sounders FC 2026 regular season schedule (via MLS)
- Feb. 22 vs Colorado
- Feb. 28 @ Salt Lake
- March 7 @ St. Louis
- March 15 @ San Jose
- March 22 @ Minnesota
- April 4 @ Houston
- April 12 vs Salt Lake
- April 18 vs St. Louis
- April 25 vs Dallas
- May 2 @ Kansas City
- May 9 vs San Diego
- May 13 vs San Jose
- May 16 vs LA Galaxy
- May 24 @ LAFC
- July 16 vs Portland
- July 22 @ Austin
- July 25 @ Philadelphia
- Aug. 1 @ Portland
- Aug. 16 vs Vancouver
- Aug. 19 vs Austin
- Aug. 22 @ Cincinnati
- Aug. 29 vs Chicago
- Sep. 5 vs New York
- Sep. 9 vs Kansas City
- Sep. 12 @ LA Galaxy
- Sep. 19 @ Colorado
- Sep. 26 vs Minnesota
- Oct. 10 @ New England
- Oct. 14 @ Dallas
- Oct. 17 vs Montreal
- Oct. 24 @ San Diego
- Oct. 28 vs Houston
- Oct. 31 @ Vancouver
- Nov. 7 vs LAFC
All Sounders and MLS regular season matches will air live on Apple TV, with select matches available on FOX.
To buy tickets and find more details for the 2026 MLS regular season schedule, visit the Seattle Sounders FC website.
