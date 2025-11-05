Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

The Brief Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was named to the 2025 MLS Best XI, his first selection. Roldan led the team with 1,849 completed passes and contributed one goal and nine assists this season. The Sounders face Minnesota United FC in a crucial playoff match on Saturday, aiming to advance in the MLS Cup.



Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was named one of the top players in Major League Soccer, being named to the 2025 Best XI.

The MLS Best XI recognizes the league's top players at each position, as voted on by the media, MLS players, and club staff.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 09: Cristian Roldan #24 of the United States plays the ball during the first half against Japan during an International Friendly at Lower.com Field on September 09, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (John Dorton / ISI Photos / USSF / Getty Images)

Roldan is one of three midfielders on this year's list, joining Vancouver's Sebastian Berhalter and Cincinnati's Evander.

This is Roldan's first selection for the MLS Best XI. The 30-year-old totaled one goal and nine assists in 2025, leading the team with 1,849 completed passes with an 89% completion percentage.

The Sounders have had at least one player named to the MLS Best XI in nine different years, with Yeimar Gómez Andrade earning the honor in 2024 and João Paulo, Raúl Ruidíaz, and Andrade winning it in 2021.

Roldan helped the Rave Green in their matches against three continental champions – Cruz Azul, Botafogo, and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) – in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. He also tallied two assists in as the Sounders FC captured its first Leagues Cup title over Inter Miami.

The Sounders have a win-or-go-home game coming up against Minnestota United FC on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the second round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

