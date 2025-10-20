Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Sounders release schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

By
Published  October 20, 2025 3:50pm PDT
Seattle Sounders FC
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - The Sounders are heading into the playoffs after beating out New York City FC on Saturday. The Seattle team now heads into the Western Conference as the No. 5 seed. 

What's next:

The best of three first round will kick off against Minnesota FC at 6 p.m. on Monday in St. Paul. Minneosta beat out Los Angeles FC to secure a spot against the Sounders in the playoffs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Jordan Morris #13 of the Seattle Sounders celebrates the team's first goal with Snyder Brunell #37 and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi #85 in the second half during the MLS match against New York City FC at Citi Field on October

Expand

Sounders FC postseason matches for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Game 1

  • Where: Seattle at Minnesota (Allanz Field)
  • When: Monday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. PT
  • How to watch: FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV, MLS Season Pass

Game 2

  • Where: Minnesota at Seattle (Lumen Field)
  • When: Monday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
  • How to watch: FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV, MLS Season Pass

Game 3

  • Where: Seattle at Minnesota (Allanz Field)
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at TBD
  • How to watch: FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV, MLS Season Pass

When tickets become available they can be found on the Seattle Sounders FC ticket page

Related

Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen lead Seattle Sounders to 2-1 win over New York City FC
article

Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen lead Seattle Sounders to 2-1 win over New York City FC

Jordan Morris and Jackson Ragen each scored a goal on Saturday night and the Seattle Sounders beat New York City FC 2-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Sounders FC webpage.

Seattle Sounders FCNewsSports