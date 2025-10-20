Seattle Sounders release schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

The Sounders are heading into the playoffs after beating out New York City FC on Saturday. The Seattle team now heads into the Western Conference as the No. 5 seed.

What's next:

The best of three first round will kick off against Minnesota FC at 6 p.m. on Monday in St. Paul. Minneosta beat out Los Angeles FC to secure a spot against the Sounders in the playoffs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Jordan Morris #13 of the Seattle Sounders celebrates the team's first goal with Snyder Brunell #37 and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi #85 in the second half during the MLS match against New York City FC at Citi Field on October Expand

Sounders FC postseason matches for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Game 1

Where : Seattle at Minnesota (Allanz Field)

When : Monday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. PT

How to watch: FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV, MLS Season Pass

Game 2

Where: Minnesota at Seattle (Lumen Field)

When: Monday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

How to watch: FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV, MLS Season Pass

Game 3

Where: Seattle at Minnesota (Allanz Field)

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at TBD

How to watch: FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV, MLS Season Pass

When tickets become available they can be found on the Seattle Sounders FC ticket page.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.