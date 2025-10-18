Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen lead Seattle Sounders to 2-1 win over New York City FC

article

The Brief Jordan Morris and Jackson Ragen each scored for the Sounders in a 2-1 win over New York City FC in the regular season finale on Saturday. Pedro de la Vega left the match in the 24th minute due to an apparent knee injury. Nicolás Fernández scored for NYCFC in the 82nd minute to tie the game before Ragen's header in the 87th minute gave Seattle the 2-1 victory.



Jordan Morris and Jackson Ragen each scored a goal on Saturday night and the Seattle Sounders beat New York City FC 2-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Seattle (15-9-10), which has won three in a row, will be the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will play either Minnesota or Los Angeles FC in the best-of-three first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. NYCFC (17-12-5) is the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and plays fourth-seeded Charlotte.

Ragen shed a defender near the top of the 6-yard box and went up high for a header, off a corner kick played in by Danny Leyva, that gave the Sounders a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute.

Morris opened the scoring on a set piece in the 61st. Albert Rusnák played a free kick from near the left sideline to the near post where Morris flicked a header inside the back post.

Nicolás Fernández scored on a shot from the right side of the area that skipped off of defender Nouhou Tolo — known simply as "Nouhou" — for NYCFC in the 82nd.

Each team had 50% possession but New York City outshot the Sounders 16-8.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

