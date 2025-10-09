The Brief A man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a Pierce County deputy's patrol car in Tacoma. The crash occurred on River Road East near I-5; no injuries were reported. The deputy's vehicle was damaged and towed; the driver allegedly had open alcohol containers in his truck.



A man was arrested after crashing into a Pierce County deputy's patrol car in Tacoma, and later determined to be driving under the influence.

The backstory:

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on River Road East near I-5, as the deputy was headed to a call off 31st Avenue Court East.

While the deputy was in the two-way left turn lane, the suspected DUI driver swerved into the center lane with his pick-up truck, colliding with the patrol car. The 41-year-old driver claimed he was trying to avoid a crash with the vehicle in front of him, causing him to veer and hit the deputy, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The airbags in the deputy's car deployed, but luckily neither driver was injured in the crash.

After moving to the side of the road, deputies said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver. He was later arrested for DUI by Washington State Patrol after multiple open containers of alcohol were located inside his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The Pierce County deputy's vehicle had to be towed and placed out of service.

