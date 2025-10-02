WWII-era grenade brought into Tacoma, WA police headquarters for disposal

The Brief A community member brought a World War II-era grenade into Tacoma police headquarters this week. Police say the person meant well and wanted it safely handled. Officers are urging the public to call 911 instead of bringing old explosives to stations.



Tacoma police say a community member walked into headquarters with a live grenade, hoping to have it safely disposed of. Officers are urging the public to instead call 911 in cases like this.

(Tacoma Police Department)

The Tacoma Police Department shared the incident Thursday morning in a Facebook post that included a photo of the grenade.

Authorities said it was a World War II-era hand grenade.

"While the intentions were good, please don't bring grandpa's war souvenirs to the lobby," the TPD wrote on social media.

The TPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), along with assistance from the Army EOD, safely removed and neutralized the device.

Police said the right move would have been to just call 911.

"Old explosives may still be dangerous, even decades later," the TPD wrote. "Keep yourself and others safe – call us and let the pros handle it."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

Family calls for 'justice for Sunshine' as plea deal is discussed in graphic Queen Anne assault case

Tolls now in effect for WA's SR-509 Expressway. Here's what to know

Doja Cat announces Seattle tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.