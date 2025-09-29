Doja Cat announces Seattle tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Superstar Doja Cat will come to Seattle in 2026. The news comes as the "Say So" singer announced North American dates for her next tour.

The "Tour Ma Vie" world tour will see the star visit Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom and North America. She will come to Climate Pledge arena in October of next year. The album for this tour was released last week.

Living room session with Doja Cat. (Airbnb)

When is the Doja Cat show at Climate Pledge Arena?

Doja will take the stage on Oct. 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale long before that, with the presale beginning on Oct. 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. PT.

More resale and ticketing information can be found on the Climate Pledge Doja Cat page, which shows a general sale beginning on Oct. 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. local time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Can you bring water bottles into the Climate Pledge Arena?

Yes. Climate Pledge allows you to bring in reusable water bottles. They cannot exceed 32 ounces and must be empty upon entry.

Does Climate Pledge Arena have a bag policy?

Yes. The arena's website says attendees are allowed to bring one clear bag that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size or small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4″w x 6″h x 1.5″d in size. Selfie sticks and other items are also not permitted.

