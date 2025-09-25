Seattle Mariners clinch a first-round bye into AL Division Series

article

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have clinched at least the No. 2 seed in the American League and a first-round bye directly into the ALDS. With the Detroit Tigers beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Thursday night, neither team in the AL Central can catch the Mariners in the standings. The Mariners will host Game 1 of the ALDS at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 4.



With the Cleveland Guardians losing 4-2 to the Detroit Tigers, both teams are now incapable of catching the Mariners in the standings. The top seeds in the American League will belong to the Mariners and the winner of the AL East race between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners will not have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card round next week and will move straight to the AL Division Series, which will begin at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 4.

Seattle can still win the American League pennant as well, though it will take some help to do so. The Mariners entered Thursday night's action a game behind both the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees. However, both the Blue Jays and Yankees hold tiebreakers over Seattle. The Blue Jays were 4-2 against Seattle this season, while the Yankees were 5-1.

The Mariners will need to be a game ahead of both teams at the end of Sunday to earn the top-seed in the AL.

The Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-1, and the Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, on Thursday night. Seattle will remain a game back of both teams if they beat the Rockies, or fall two games behind with a loss to Colorado on Thursday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

