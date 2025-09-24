Mariners' playoff scenarios: How Seattle can win AL West, first-round bye

article

The Brief The Mariners clinched a playoff spot for just the sixth time in franchise history with a 4-3 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night. Seattle can win the AL West with any win or Houston loss. It would be their first division title since 2001 and just the fourth in team history. The Mariners can clinch a first-round bye as early as Thursday by sweeping the Rockies, or getting some help from Detroit and Cleveland.



The Seattle Mariners are officially back in the playoffs, but the team has more to play for over the final five games of the regular season.

With their 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, the Mariners clinched a playoff spot for just the sixth time in franchise history. While the Mariners know they're in the postseason, there are a couple big items left on their agenda to chase in the closing days of the season.

Here are the scenarios ahead for Seattle in the final week of the regular season.

How the Mariners can clinch the AL West.

The Mariners can win the American League West for just the fourth time in franchise history as soon as Wednesday night.

Seattle's magic number to win the West is down to just one after Seattle's win over Colorado on Tuesday night, coupled with a Houston Astros loss to the Athletics in Sacramento. Any Mariners win or Astros loss over the final five days of the regular season will give Seattle their first division title since 2001.

The Mariners also won the AL West in 1995 and 1997, with their two entries as a Wild Card team coming in 2000 and 2022.

How the Mariners can clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

The Mariners can clinch a first-round bye by winning the No. 2 seed in the American League.

However, it will take until at least Thursday before Seattle is able to wrap up that distinction.

Seattle's magic number for the No. 2 seed is two with both the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. However, the Tigers and Guardians are playing each other for two more games, so it makes it impossible for the Mariners to clinch before Thursday as one team has to win tonight's game.

Two wins by the Mariners to close out a sweep of the Rockies would get the job done on their own, but any combination of two wins by Seattle or two losses by both Detroit and Cleveland will give Seattle a first-round bye.

It is still possible for the Mariners to earn the top-seed in the American League, but it's quite unlikely. The Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in the AL at 90-67 with Seattle two games back. The Blue Jays also hold the tiebreaker over the Mariners with a 4-2 mark against Seattle this season, which means the Mariners are effectively three games back with five to play in the race for the No. 1 seed.

The New York Yankees could also pass the Blue Jays to win the AL East as they are a game back of Toronto. That puts the Yankees currently one game ahead of Seattle in the standings as well, but they also own a tiebreaker over the Mariners.

