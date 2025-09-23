Josh Naylor's bases-clearing double in 8th sends Mariners back to playoffs in 4-3 win over Rockies

article

For just the sixth time in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners are heading to the playoffs.

Josh Naylor's bases-clearing double with two outs in the eighth inning on a 2-0 fastball from Colorado Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik nestled into the gap in left-center field as Luke Raley, J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez raced home to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead seemingly out of nowhere.

Seattle had struck out 15 times in the game leading up to Naylor's shot as their bats went cold for most of the night after a torrid road trip through Kansas City and Houston.

But these Mariners again found a way.

Andrés Muñoz closed out his 38th save of the season in the ninth inning and Seattle celebrated its return to the playoffs.

The fact it was Naylor delivering was somewhat fitting. Too often, Mariners fans lamented the team not "going for it" with enough big acquisitions at the trade deadline to put the team over the top.

But with the acquisitions of Naylor and Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mariners finally look like a team that can chase a World Series. As winners of 15 of their last 16 games, there's no team playing better baseball than the Mariners.

The Mariners had no answers for Colorado starter McCade Brown, who cut through Seattle's lineup with 10 strikeouts through five innings on the hill. Their best chance to do damage came in the first inning as Brown hit Cal Raleigh with a pitch and walked Rodríguez to put two runners on with one out. But Brown forced Josh Naylor to ground into a double play to end the threat.

Brown struck out the next five batters he faced and retired nine straight batters before Naylor's two-out single in the fourth inning.

A solo home run from Dominic Canzone in the fifth served as the only run Seattle could muster against Brown.

Jordan Beck had a lead-off double for Colorado in the second inning and scored on a two-out single from Kyle Karros for an early 1-0 Rockies lead.

Bryce Miller was sharp for most of his outing for Seattle, allowing three runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts. But Colorado scraped two more runs across in the sixth inning off Miller. A lead-off double from Mickey Moniak and walk to Blaine Crim put two runners on. Both runners moved up on Beck's deep flyout to center field as Dan Wilson gave the ball to Eduard Bazardo to try and escape the jam.

But Ezequiel Tovar slapped a single through the right side that drove in both runs for a 3-1 Rockies lead.

Seattle managed nothing against Colorado's bullpen before Juan Mejia entered in the eighth inning.

Mejia hit Raley with a pitch and walked Crawford to put two on with no outs. He bounced back with strikeouts of Randy Arozarena and Raleigh before hitting Rodríguez with a pitch as well.

That brought Naylor to the plate as he sent Seattle back to the playoffs.

It appeared as though the Mariners wouldn't get the help they needed in New York to make it possible to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday night. The Chicago White Sox held a 2-1 lead on the Yankees before a wild pitch on a two-out walk of Cody Bellinger allowed Anthony Volpe to race home to tie the game at 2-2.

José Caballero then lent a helping hand to his former team in Seattle, as his soft line drive to center field was enough to score Aaron Judge for a 3-2 Yankees win. The victory meant Seattle would clinch a playoff spot with a victory over Colorado on Tuesday night.

