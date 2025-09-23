How to buy Seattle Mariners playoff tickets: Key dates, details

The Brief Tickets for potential Mariners postseason games go on sale this week, with both presale and public sale windows available. The public on-sale date is Thursday, Sept. 25, at 12 p.m., but fans can gain access to earlier presales by signing up for Mariners Mail and text alerts or by purchasing a season ticket package. A full refund is guaranteed for any games that are not played, with the money automatically returned to the original payment method for tickets purchased directly through the team.



The Seattle Mariners have announced ticket on-sale dates for potential 2025 postseason games at T-Mobile Park, including Wild Card and Division Series matchups.

Tickets will be released in stages through presales before opening to the general public.

When do Mariners postseason tickets go on sale?

Wednesday, Sept. 24:

Season Ticket Member Presale

Thursday, Sept. 25:

• 10 a.m. PT: Mariners Mail & 24247 Text Subscriber Presale

• 12 p.m. PT: Public on-sale for Wild Card & Division Series tickets

How can I access the Season Ticket Member presale?

Fans who already hold 2025 Mariners Season Ticket Memberships will have access to the presale on Sept. 24.

Those who purchase a Mariners Homestretch Flex Plan by Monday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. PT can also qualify. Presale instructions will be emailed to eligible fans on Sept. 22.

How can I join the subscriber presale?

The Mariners Mail & 24247 Text Subscriber Presale begins at 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 25.

Fans can still sign up for Mariners Mail or text alerts by Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT to gain access.

When is the public on-sale?

The general public sale for postseason tickets begins at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) holds a trident as he is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning of an MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals on September 16, 2025 at Kauffman Stadium i (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

What happens if the Mariners do not play all scheduled games?

Fans who purchase postseason tickets directly through the Mariners will be refunded for any unplayed games. Refunds will be issued to the original payment card within 30 days after the team concludes its postseason run.

"No credits will be issued and the ticket will have no cash value," the team stated.

Questions can be directed to tickethelp@mariners.com.

What if I purchased tickets from a third party?

Refunds are only guaranteed for tickets bought directly from the Mariners. If you purchased through a third party, you will need to contact that seller directly for refund information.

Are there special rules for suites?

Yes. Each purchase of a 2025 postseason suite includes a commitment to buy up to two single-game suites for the 2026 regular season. Deposits and related fees for those 2026 suites are nonrefundable.

Where can I find more information?

For complete postseason ticket details, visit Mariners.com/Postseason.

