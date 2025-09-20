Legendary rock band The Who coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

The Who will put on a show at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle next week. The stop is a part of the legendary rockers' North American farewell tour "The Song Is Over." It is one of the many Seattle concerts we are looking forward to this fall.

On Thursday, Sept. 25, the British rockers will take the stage for one of their last shows. The tour wraps in Palm Desert, California after a final date in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey of the musical group The Who perform "Can't Explain" at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Tuesday night. (Photo by Josh Lawton/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

How much are The Who tickets?

Ticket prices range from about $50 to $320 as of this writing. Those numbers could change as more tickets are sold or more are put up for resale over the next several days.

Does Climate Pledge Arena have a bag policy?

Yes. The arena's website says attendees are allowed to bring one clear bag that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size or small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4″w x 6″h x 1.5″d in size. Selfie sticks and other items are also not permitted.

Pop group The Who: Pete Townsend, Keith Moon, John Entwhistle and Roger Daltrey. 3rd September 1965. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Can you bring water bottles into the Climate Pledge Arena?

Yes. Climate Pledge allows you to bring in reusable water bottles. They cannot exceed 32 ounces and must be empty upon entry.

