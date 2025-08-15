Seattle concerts we're looking forward to this fall
SEATTLE - While we enjoy the remaining summer concerts in western Washington, some people may be making plans for fall. So, here's a look at concerts coming to the Seattle region from September to November.
Across the city there are big stars like Billy Idol, Lorde, and Dua Lipa in addition to acts like Purity Ring, All Time Low, Wet Leg and the Dave Matthews Band hitting the stage.
Keep reading for a list of the biggest concerts in Seattle for the 2025 fall.
Climate Pledge Arena
- Sept. 18 Ice Cube
- Sept. 20 Billy Idol
- Sept. 22 Jonas Brothers
- Sept. 25 The Who
- Oct. 2 Tate McRae
- Oct. 15-16 Dua Lipa
- Sept. 24 Linkin Park
- Oct. 18 Lord Huron
- Oct. 21 Maroon 5
- Oct. 22 Lorde
WAMU Theater
- Aug 31 Teddy Swims
- Sept. 18 Haim
- Sept. 19 Disclosure
- Sept. 23 Jessie Murph
- Sept. 24 The Boyz
- Oct 1 Giveon
- Oct 7 Turnstile
- Oct 14 All Time Low
- Nov. 10 Doechii
Remlinger Farms
- Sept. 6 Gregory Alan Isakov
- Sept. 13-14 Psychic Salamander Festival
- Sept. 27 The Tesky Brothers
- Oct. 19 The Heats
Showbox
- Sept. 18 Soojin
- Sept. 20 Hamdi
- Sept. 29 Magdalena Bay
- Oct. 2 SG Lewis
- Oct. 3 Bunt
- Oct. 4 Borns
- Oct. 16 Purity Ring
- Oct. 24 Sombr
Tractor Tavern
- Sept. 17 Chaparelle with guests
- Sept. 23 David Archuleta with Alexandra John
- Sept. 24 Sean Hayes with Sway Wild
- Oct. 1 Yin Yin
- Oct. 9 Magoo with Hemlock Revival
- Oct. 12 Young Dubliners
- Oct. 19 Griffin House
- Oct. 23 Nolan Taylor
Gorge Amphitheatre
- Aug. 30-31 Dave Matthews Band
Paramount Theater
- Sept. 1-2 Wet Leg
- Sept. 12 Thievery Corporation
- Sept. 13 Twilight in Concert
- Sept. 26 Aly & AJ
- Oct. 15 Garbage
- Nov. 11-13 David Byrne
The Source: Information in this story came from multiple online ticketing services such as Ticketmaster and StubHub.