Seattle concerts we're looking forward to this fall

While we enjoy the remaining summer concerts in western Washington, some people may be making plans for fall. So, here's a look at concerts coming to the Seattle region from September to November.

Across the city there are big stars like Billy Idol, Lorde, and Dua Lipa in addition to acts like Purity Ring, All Time Low, Wet Leg and the Dave Matthews Band hitting the stage.

Keep reading for a list of the biggest concerts in Seattle for the 2025 fall.

Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 18 Ice Cube

Sept. 20 Billy Idol

Sept. 22 Jonas Brothers

Sept. 25 The Who

Oct. 2 Tate McRae

Oct. 15-16 Dua Lipa

Sept. 24 Linkin Park

Oct. 18 Lord Huron

Oct. 21 Maroon 5

Oct. 22 Lorde

WAMU Theater

Aug 31 Teddy Swims

Sept. 18 Haim

Sept. 19 Disclosure

Sept. 23 Jessie Murph

Sept. 24 The Boyz

Oct 1 Giveon

Oct 7 Turnstile

Oct 14 All Time Low

Nov. 10 Doechii

Remlinger Farms

Sept. 6 Gregory Alan Isakov

Sept. 13-14 Psychic Salamander Festival

Sept. 27 The Tesky Brothers

Oct. 19 The Heats

Showbox

Sept. 18 Soojin

Sept. 20 Hamdi

Sept. 29 Magdalena Bay

Oct. 2 SG Lewis

Oct. 3 Bunt

Oct. 4 Borns

Oct. 16 Purity Ring

Oct. 24 Sombr

Tractor Tavern

Sept. 17 Chaparelle with guests

Sept. 23 David Archuleta with Alexandra John

Sept. 24 Sean Hayes with Sway Wild

Oct. 1 Yin Yin

Oct. 9 Magoo with Hemlock Revival

Oct. 12 Young Dubliners

Oct. 19 Griffin House

Oct. 23 Nolan Taylor

Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 30-31 Dave Matthews Band

Paramount Theater

Sept. 1-2 Wet Leg

Sept. 12 Thievery Corporation

Sept. 13 Twilight in Concert

Sept. 26 Aly & AJ

Oct. 15 Garbage

Nov. 11-13 David Byrne

