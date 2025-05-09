The Brief The summer concert season is about to start in Seattle with big names like Katy Perry, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Kendrick Lamar, Phish, The Who, Ben Rector, Morgan Wallen and more. Tickets are still available for most of the summer concerts on our list; a few ZooTune concerts are sold out.



Summer is knocking on the door, which means the hottest concert season of the year is about to kick off in Seattle.

From superstars like Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Post Malone and Jelly Roll, to Kendrick Lamar, Phish, The Who, Morgan Wallen and Nine Inch Nails, there is something for every music lover.

Keep reading for a list of the biggest concerts in Seattle for the 2025 summer.

Lumen Field

May 17: Kendrick Lamar and SZA "Grand National Tour"

July 12: The Weeknd "After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour"

July 25 and 26: Morgan Wallen "I'm the Problem Tour"

View Lumen Field's website for more information and tickets.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night two of his "One Night At A Time Tour" at Neyland Stadium on September 22, 2024, in Knoxville, TN. (John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)

Paramount Theatre

May 12: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

May 13 - Slowdive

May 19-20: Jack White

May 21: Nils Frahm

May 22: Diana Krall

June 5: Hauser

June 6: Ben Rector

June 23-24: Pixies: 2025 North American Tour

Aug. 8: Jorja Smith

Aug. 12-13: Ethel Cain

Aug. 15: Keshi

Aug. 19: The Fray

View the Paramount Theatre's website for more information and tickets.

Moore Theatre

May 10-11: Seattle Rock Orchestra performs "The Beatles: Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band & Magical Mystery Tour"

May 17-18: Zoe

May 21: Turnover

May 22: Marisela

May 23: Nepathya

May 24: Black Country, New Road

May 27: Jimmy Carr

May 29: Jake Shane

June 5: Ben Rector

June 10-11: O.M.D.

June 14: Ramy Youssef

June 21: Deon Cole

June 22: Randy Feltface

June 23: Rhiannon Giddens

June 25: Cowboy Junkies

June 28: Toast - The Ultimate Bread Experience

July 11: Dance This

July 25: Toad the Wet Sprocket

July 27: Chris Flemin

Aug. 3: Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments

Aug. 9: The Buena Vista Orchestra

View the Moore Theatre's website for more information.

Climate Pledge Arena

May 16: J Balvin - Back to the Rayo Tour

May 17: Simple Minds

June 28: Wu-Tang Clan on their final tour "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber"

July 12: Barry Manilow

July 15: Incubus

July 21: Katy Perry

July 31: Death Cab for Cutie

Aug. 6: Lady Gaga

Aug. 12: Nine Inch Nails

Aug. 24: Matt Rife

Sept. 12: 2025 Babymonster1st World Tour (Hello Monsters)

Sept. 19: Ice Cube

Sept. 20: Billy Idol

Sept. 22: Jonas Brothers

Sept. 24: Linkin Park "From Zero World Tour"

Sept. 25: The Who

Sept. 30: Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace

Oct. 2: Tate McRae

Oct. 5: Benson Boone "American Heart World Tour"

Oct. 15-16: Dua Lipa - "Radical Optimism Tour"

View Climate Pledge Arena's website for more information and tickets.

Pete Townshend from The Who performs during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London on March 30, 2025. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

T-Mobile Park

May 24: Stray Kids at T-Mobile Park

June 26: Post Malone with Jelly Roll "The Big Ass Stadium Tour"

July 11: My Chemical Romance "The Black Parade North American Stadium Tour"

Aug. 14: Hozier "Unreal Unearth Tour 2025"

Aug. 16: The Lumineers "Automatic World Tour"

View T-Mobile Park's website for more information.

Special guest Bob Dylan performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Gorge Amphitheatre

May 25: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings and Lake Street Dive

June 21-22: Beyond Wonderland

July 4-6: Tipper

July 18: Mumford & Sons

Aug. 1-3: Watershed Festival

Aug. 8: Heart

Aug. 9: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 15-17: Bass Canyon Festival

Aug. 28-31: Dave Matthews Band

Sept. 5: Neil Young

View the Gorge Amphitheatre's website for more information.

Halsey performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

White River Amphitheatre

June 7: Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle

June 28: Halsey "For My Last Trick"

July 8: +LIVE+ & Collective Soul "Summer Unity Tour"

July 21: VOLBEAT "Greatest of All Tours Worldwide" with special guest Halestorm

Aug. 10: Russ "Into The W!LD Tour" with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio

Aug. 14: Creed – Summer of '99 Tour

Aug. 15: "Weird Al' Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

Aug. 19: Cyndi Lauper "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour"

Aug. 27: $uicideboy$ presents "Grey Day Tour 2025" with Night Lovell and more

Sept. 3: The Offspring "SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25"

Sept. 25: Thomas Rhett: "Better in Boots Tour 2025"

View the White River Amphitheatre's website for more information.

WaMu Theater

May 10: Alejandro Fernandez

May 14: ONE OK ROCK

May 24: Zeds Dead

May 27: Khruangbin

May 30: Brand New

May 31: Two Friends presents Big Bootie Land

June 6: Ivan Cornejo

Jun 13-14: LSZEE - LSDREAM x CLOZEE

Jun 22: Pierce the Veil

July 9: The Driver Era 2025

July 27: The Marías

Aug. 9: Simple Plan

Aug. 19: Keshi

Aug. 20: Mt. Joy

Aug. 27: Ken Carson

Aug. 31: Teddy Swims "I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour"

Sept. 5: Luis R. Conriquez

Sept. 18: HAIM

Sept. 23: Jessie Murph

Sept. 26: Megan Moroney "Am I OK? Tour"

Sept. 27: Polo & Pan

Oct. 8: Shoreline Mafia

Dec. 5: John Legend

View the WaMu Theater's website for more information.

Chateau Ste. Michelle

May 24: Rilo Kiley "Really F**king on Tour"

May 25-26: James Taylor & His All-Star Band

June 5: Peach Pit and Briston Maroney (

June 6: Yacht Rock Revue

June 13: Peter Frampton

June 14: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk

June 15: St. Paul & the Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers

June 17: Bloc Party with Metric

June 20-21: Earth, Wind & Fire

June 27: Barenaked Ladies with Guster and Fastball

June 28: Tash Sultana with Lime Cordiale

July 5: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

July 17: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks

Aug. 3: Andy Grammer with Aloe Blacc

Aug. 8: Dinosaur Jr. and Snail Mail with Easy Action

Aug. 9: My Morning Jacket

Aug. 10: Maren Morris

Aug. 17: Counting Crows

Aug. 22: Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors

Aug. 28: The Beach Boys (

Aug. 29-30: Chicago

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Sept. 12-13: Jackson Browne

Sept. 17: Train with Edwin McCain

Sept. 21: Coheed and Cambria, and Taking Back Sunday with Foxing

View the Chateau Ste. Michelle website for more information and tickets.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett during the Nov. 20, 2024, show. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images) Expand

Woodland Park ZooTunes

June 12: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

June 26: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

July 23-24: Devo

July 28: Regina Spektor

Aug. 10: Waxahatchee

Aug. 14: Men I Trust with Strongboi

Aug. 17: Trampled by Turtles and Shakey Graves

Aug. 19: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Aug. 24-25: Wilco

Sept. 2-3: Japanese Breakfast with Ginger Root

View the Woodland Park Zoo website for more information and tickets.

The Source: Information in this story came from Climate Pledge Arena, Chateau Ste. Michelle, WaMu Theater, Woodland Park Zoo, Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, White River Amphitheatre and other Seattle-area music venues.

