SEATTLE - Summer is knocking on the door, which means the hottest concert season of the year is about to kick off in Seattle.
From superstars like Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Post Malone and Jelly Roll, to Kendrick Lamar, Phish, The Who, Morgan Wallen and Nine Inch Nails, there is something for every music lover.
Keep reading for a list of the biggest concerts in Seattle for the 2025 summer.
Lumen Field
May 17: Kendrick Lamar and SZA "Grand National Tour"
July 12: The Weeknd "After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour"
July 25 and 26: Morgan Wallen "I'm the Problem Tour"
Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night two of his "One Night At A Time Tour" at Neyland Stadium on September 22, 2024, in Knoxville, TN. (John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)
Paramount Theatre
May 12: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
May 13 - Slowdive
May 19-20: Jack White
May 21: Nils Frahm
May 22: Diana Krall
June 5: Hauser
June 6: Ben Rector
June 23-24: Pixies: 2025 North American Tour
Aug. 8: Jorja Smith
Aug. 12-13: Ethel Cain
Aug. 15: Keshi
Aug. 19: The Fray
Moore Theatre
May 10-11: Seattle Rock Orchestra performs "The Beatles: Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band & Magical Mystery Tour"
May 17-18: Zoe
May 21: Turnover
May 22: Marisela
May 23: Nepathya
May 24: Black Country, New Road
May 27: Jimmy Carr
May 29: Jake Shane
June 5: Ben Rector
June 10-11: O.M.D.
June 14: Ramy Youssef
June 21: Deon Cole
June 22: Randy Feltface
June 23: Rhiannon Giddens
June 25: Cowboy Junkies
June 28: Toast - The Ultimate Bread Experience
July 11: Dance This
July 25: Toad the Wet Sprocket
July 27: Chris Flemin
Aug. 3: Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments
Aug. 9: The Buena Vista Orchestra
Climate Pledge Arena
May 16: J Balvin - Back to the Rayo Tour
May 17: Simple Minds
June 28: Wu-Tang Clan on their final tour "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber"
July 12: Barry Manilow
July 15: Incubus
July 21: Katy Perry
July 31: Death Cab for Cutie
Aug. 6: Lady Gaga
Aug. 12: Nine Inch Nails
Aug. 24: Matt Rife
Sept. 12: 2025 Babymonster1st World Tour (Hello Monsters)
Sept. 19: Ice Cube
Sept. 20: Billy Idol
Sept. 22: Jonas Brothers
Sept. 24: Linkin Park "From Zero World Tour"
Sept. 25: The Who
Sept. 30: Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace
Oct. 2: Tate McRae
Oct. 5: Benson Boone "American Heart World Tour"
Oct. 15-16: Dua Lipa - "Radical Optimism Tour"
Pete Townshend from The Who performs during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall, London on March 30, 2025. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
T-Mobile Park
May 24: Stray Kids at T-Mobile Park
June 26: Post Malone with Jelly Roll "The Big Ass Stadium Tour"
July 11: My Chemical Romance "The Black Parade North American Stadium Tour"
Aug. 14: Hozier "Unreal Unearth Tour 2025"
Aug. 16: The Lumineers "Automatic World Tour"
Special guest Bob Dylan performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gorge Amphitheatre
May 25: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings and Lake Street Dive
June 21-22: Beyond Wonderland
July 4-6: Tipper
July 18: Mumford & Sons
Aug. 1-3: Watershed Festival
Aug. 8: Heart
Aug. 9: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 15-17: Bass Canyon Festival
Aug. 28-31: Dave Matthews Band
Sept. 5: Neil Young
Halsey performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
White River Amphitheatre
June 7: Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle
June 28: Halsey "For My Last Trick"
July 8: +LIVE+ & Collective Soul "Summer Unity Tour"
July 21: VOLBEAT "Greatest of All Tours Worldwide" with special guest Halestorm
Aug. 10: Russ "Into The W!LD Tour" with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio
Aug. 14: Creed – Summer of '99 Tour
Aug. 15: "Weird Al' Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour
Aug. 19: Cyndi Lauper "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour"
Aug. 27: $uicideboy$ presents "Grey Day Tour 2025" with Night Lovell and more
Sept. 3: The Offspring "SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25"
Sept. 25: Thomas Rhett: "Better in Boots Tour 2025"
WaMu Theater
May 10: Alejandro Fernandez
May 14: ONE OK ROCK
May 24: Zeds Dead
May 27: Khruangbin
May 30: Brand New
May 31: Two Friends presents Big Bootie Land
June 6: Ivan Cornejo
Jun 13-14: LSZEE - LSDREAM x CLOZEE
Jun 22: Pierce the Veil
July 9: The Driver Era 2025
July 27: The Marías
Aug. 9: Simple Plan
Aug. 19: Keshi
Aug. 20: Mt. Joy
Aug. 27: Ken Carson
Aug. 31: Teddy Swims "I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour"
Sept. 5: Luis R. Conriquez
Sept. 18: HAIM
Sept. 23: Jessie Murph
Sept. 26: Megan Moroney "Am I OK? Tour"
Sept. 27: Polo & Pan
Oct. 8: Shoreline Mafia
Dec. 5: John Legend
Chateau Ste. Michelle
May 24: Rilo Kiley "Really F**king on Tour"
May 25-26: James Taylor & His All-Star Band
June 5: Peach Pit and Briston Maroney (
June 6: Yacht Rock Revue
June 13: Peter Frampton
June 14: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk
June 15: St. Paul & the Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers
June 17: Bloc Party with Metric
June 20-21: Earth, Wind & Fire
June 27: Barenaked Ladies with Guster and Fastball
June 28: Tash Sultana with Lime Cordiale
July 5: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
July 17: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks
Aug. 3: Andy Grammer with Aloe Blacc
Aug. 8: Dinosaur Jr. and Snail Mail with Easy Action
Aug. 9: My Morning Jacket
Aug. 10: Maren Morris
Aug. 17: Counting Crows
Aug. 22: Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors
Aug. 28: The Beach Boys (
Aug. 29-30: Chicago
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Sept. 12-13: Jackson Browne
Sept. 17: Train with Edwin McCain
Sept. 21: Coheed and Cambria, and Taking Back Sunday with Foxing
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett during the Nov. 20, 2024, show. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)
Woodland Park ZooTunes
June 12: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
June 26: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
July 23-24: Devo
July 28: Regina Spektor
Aug. 10: Waxahatchee
Aug. 14: Men I Trust with Strongboi
Aug. 17: Trampled by Turtles and Shakey Graves
Aug. 19: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Aug. 24-25: Wilco
Sept. 2-3: Japanese Breakfast with Ginger Root
