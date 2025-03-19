Remlinger Farms 2025 summer concerts lineup taking shape

The Brief The first few shows for the Remlinger Farms 2025 summer concert series have been announced. With some legends already set to perform, the schedule is still just taking shape.



The first few performances for Remlinger Farms' 2025 "Concerts at the Farm" lineup have been announced.

The summer concert series, held in partnership with the Seattle Theatre Group, brought some big names to Carnation last year, with more legends set to take the stage in 2025. The schedule is just taking shape though, so stay tuned.

Keep reading for details on the Remlinger Farms 2025 summer concerts schedule so far:

What's next:

Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour - May 30, 31

Grammy-winning soul artist Leon Bridges is set to bring audiences two unforgettable nights of soul, rhythm, and electrifying music.

Bridges, who's produced hits like "Coming Home," "Beyond," and "River," will deliver his signature retro-modern R&B style, following opener and special guest LA LOM.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band - June 28

Recently announced, the legendary Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will take over Remlinger Farms to perform his masterful music, a unique fusion of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues.

Lovett's career spans 14 albums and four Grammy Awards, giving him a reputation for extraordinary musicianship, masterful storytelling, and genre-defying sound.

Gregory Alan Isakov - Sept. 6

Gregory Alan Isakov is taking the stage under the open skies for a night of breathtaking folk melodies, poetic storytelling, and an intimate, immersive experience.

The alternative-indie artist will be joined by special guest Dean Johnson, and $1 from each ticket sale will be donated to Nashville-based nonprofit Corner to Corner, which helps underestimated entrepreneurs start and grow their own businesses.

The Teskey Brothers - Sept. 27

Australian blues rock band The Teskey Brothers will bring their timeless melodies to the Remlinger Farms Outdoor Amphitheater on Saturday, September 27.

Sam and Josh Teskey have captured the hearts of many over the past 10 years, delivering soul-drenched and raw sounds, set to captivate the crowd for one amazing evening.

For tickets and more information on the summer concerts, visit the Remlinger Farms website.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Remlinger Farms website and social media pages for Concerts at the Farm.

