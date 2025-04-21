New structure for 2025 THING Festival in Carnation, WA

The Brief Carnation will again host THING Festival in 2025. Organizers are ditching the 3-day schedule they used last year. Musicians like Orville Peck.



THING Festival is returning to Carnation this year with some changes to its previous three-day structure.

In 2024, the festival was one weekend. This year, it will be spread out between the first four Saturdays in August.

2025 THING Festival lineup

In addition to live music, organizers are also offering a fun park, brewery access, petting zoos, shuttle service, free parking, and partnership with Girl Scouts of Western Washington on a limited number of cabins adjacent to the festival grounds.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Apr. 25 for the following dates and performances. The presale period begins on Apr. 22 at 10 a.m. and lasts through Thursday, Apr. 24 at 10 pm.

Who is playing at THING Festival in 2025?

August 2:

Father John Misty

Orville Peck

Deep Sea Diver

August 9:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Japanese House

Medium Build

August 16:

Mon Laferte

Yahritza y su Esencia

Thee Sinseers

August 23:

The Roots

Cory Wong

Glass Beams

The Source: Information for this article comes from Seattle Theater Group.

