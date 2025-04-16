Expand / Collapse search

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Published  April 16, 2025
The Brief

    • A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonasket, Washington, on Wednesday morning.
    • Seismologists have recorded 37 earthquakes in the same area since Saturday, April 12.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonasket on Wednesday morning, following a series of rumbles over the last week in the area.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 7:23 a.m. a little less than six miles northwest of Tonasket. So far, the USGS has received 24 responses from people who felt this particular quake.

Earthquakes occur nearly every day, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually happen until an earthquake’s magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5. 

The USGS earthquake map shows increased seismic activity in this part of Okanogan County. In the past week, 37 small quakes have been recorded in the region bordered by the cities of Tonasket, Ellisforde and Loomis.

How many earthquakes struck near Tonasket, WA in the last week?

Timeline:

Of the 37 earthquakes recorded in the past week, three had a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

  1. 3.0M at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday, April 16
  2. 1.8M at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, April 15
  3. 1.2M at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, April 15
  4. 1.2M at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, April 15
  5. 1.6M at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 14
  6. 1.3M at 8:24 p.m. on Monday, April 14
  7. 2.8M at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, April 14
  8. 1.1M at 4:49 a.m. on Monday, April 14
  9. 1.2M at 2:52 a.m. on Monday, April 14
  10. 1.0M at 1:32 a.m. on Monday, April 14
  11. 1.6M at 1:13 a.m. on Monday, April 14
  12. 1.1M at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 14
  13. 1.3M at 6:56 p.m. on Sunday, April 13
  14. 2.5M at 1:19 p.m. on Sunday, April 13
  15. 2.1M at 11:42 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  16. 1.4M at 7:24 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  17. 1.3M at 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  18. 1.3M at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  19. 1.5M at 5:07 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  20. 3.2M at 4:01 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  21. 1.1M at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  22. 1.5M at 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  23. 1.7M at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, April 13
  24. 2.2M at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  25. 2.7M at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  26. 2.5M at 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  27. 1.9M at 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  28. 2.2M at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  29. 2.0M at 8:29 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  30. 2.9M at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  31. 1.7M at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  32. 1.9M at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  33. 2.4M at 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  34. 1.5M at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  35. 1.7M at 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  36. 1.8M at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12
  37. 3.1M at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, April 12

What you can do:

Anyone who felt Wednesday's 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Tonasket is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

The Source: Information for this story came from the United States Geological Survey and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

