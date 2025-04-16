37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

The Brief A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonasket, Washington, on Wednesday morning. Seismologists have recorded 37 earthquakes in the same area since Saturday, April 12.



A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonasket on Wednesday morning, following a series of rumbles over the last week in the area.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 7:23 a.m. a little less than six miles northwest of Tonasket. So far, the USGS has received 24 responses from people who felt this particular quake.

Earthquakes occur nearly every day, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually happen until an earthquake’s magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

The USGS earthquake map shows increased seismic activity in this part of Okanogan County. In the past week, 37 small quakes have been recorded in the region bordered by the cities of Tonasket, Ellisforde and Loomis.

How many earthquakes struck near Tonasket, WA in the last week?

Timeline:

Of the 37 earthquakes recorded in the past week, three had a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

3.0M at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday, April 16 1.8M at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 1.2M at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, April 15 1.2M at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, April 15 1.6M at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 14 1.3M at 8:24 p.m. on Monday, April 14 2.8M at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, April 14 1.1M at 4:49 a.m. on Monday, April 14 1.2M at 2:52 a.m. on Monday, April 14 1.0M at 1:32 a.m. on Monday, April 14 1.6M at 1:13 a.m. on Monday, April 14 1.1M at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 14 1.3M at 6:56 p.m. on Sunday, April 13 2.5M at 1:19 p.m. on Sunday, April 13 2.1M at 11:42 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 1.4M at 7:24 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 1.3M at 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 1.3M at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 1.5M at 5:07 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 3.2M at 4:01 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 1.1M at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 1.5M at 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 1.7M at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, April 13 2.2M at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 2.7M at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 2.5M at 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 1.9M at 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 2.2M at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 2.0M at 8:29 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 2.9M at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 1.7M at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 1.9M at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 2.4M at 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 1.5M at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 1.7M at 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 1.8M at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 3.1M at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, April 12

What you can do:

Anyone who felt Wednesday's 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Tonasket is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

The Source: Information for this story came from the United States Geological Survey and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

