FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Washington state's request for $34 million in federal funds to rebuild from November's deadly bomb cyclone.

Washington state suffered an estimated $34 million in damages from the bomb cyclone, during which 70+ mph winds blew through Puget Sound and toppled trees, knocked out power for hundreds of thousands, destroyed cars and homes.

Just weeks after the bomb cyclone, the state hit the $11 million mark to qualify for federal funding. Communities have waited more than three months for disaster relief.

"There are very clear criteria to qualify for these emergency relief funds. Washington’s application met all of them," wrote Gov. Ferguson. "This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding. Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal."

Washington's deadly bomb cyclone

The backstory:

Two people died during the bomb cyclone, with hundreds of homes damaged and thousands of damage reports filed. Disasters were declared in 11 counties, with further damage reported to highways, utilities, and public electrical power systems.

The Governor's Office says the state's application for disaster relief was denied without explanation.

FEMA's disaster relief programs reimburse at least 75% of costs related to a disaster declaration. Washington state has 30 days to submit its appeal.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Office of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, as well as previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

