Remains of Laurie Krage identified in Pierce County, WA cold case

Deputies have identified the remains of Laurie Krage, a Pierce County woman who went missing nearly 30 years ago.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced the update to the 1997 cold case on social media Tuesday morning.

Krage was last known to be alive in January 1996, and her remains were found on Gale Creek Road, south of Buckley near Wilkeson School.

According to the PCSO, deputies are seeking information about Krage and her late husband, Ronald Martin, between the years 1995 and 1997.

Martin died from natural causes in 2020.

Krage was known to travel throughout Pierce County, including Lakewood, Kent and the Emerald Queen area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media post by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

