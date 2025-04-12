1997 WA cold case victim identified; Gary Ridgway not ruled out

The Brief Laurie Krage's remains, found in Washington in 1997, were identified nearly 30 years after her death through advanced DNA tech. She was never reported missing, and her alleged husband died of natural causes in 2020. Detectives are investigating her murder, and they are not yet ruling out the possibility of notorious serial killer Gary Ridgway.



Deputies recently identified human remains, found nearly 30 years ago in Pierce County, as those of Laurie Krage.

Now, the public is getting a closer look at how modern DNA technology brought a 1997 cold case back into an active homicide investigation.

Photos of Laurie Krage, a Pierce County, Washington, woman whose remains were recently identified in a 1997 cold case murder. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced the update to the case on social media Tuesday, asking anyone with information about Krage between 1995 and 1997 to contact the department.

This marks the 37th case that scientists at Othram Inc. have helped solve in Washington state.

Human remains found near Buckley in Oct. 1997

The backstory:

On Oct. 13, 1997, a mushroom picker stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a woman while walking through the woods in Wilkeson, a small town southeast of Seattle. The remains were found along Gale Creek Road, about nine miles from Wilkeson School, south of Buckley.

Othram scientists work inside the lab using advanced DNA technology to solve cold case murders. (Courtesy of Othram)

According to Othram, Pierce County detectives determined the remains belonged to a woman between the ages of 20 and 50 who stood about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved sweatshirt with a Pacific Lutheran University basketball logo and the word "LUTES" on it. She also had size 7 Union Bay blue jeans on and white Reebok tennis shoes in size 4½.

"Her remains were found in an area that she was not known to frequent, and about nine and a half miles away from any major city or town," said PCSO Public Information Officer Deputy Carly Cappetto. "The remains appeared to be in a condition that would resemble a homicide."

Investigators could not identify the woman, and she became known as Pierce County Jane Doe. In 2009, the case was added to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

How scientists identified ‘Pierce County Jane Doe’ as Laurie Krage

Dig deeper:

Twenty-six years later, the PCSO submitted forensic evidence to Othram in Texas to see if its advanced DNA lab could help identify Jane Doe.

Scientists at Othram were able to extract DNA from the forensic evidence and used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to create a detailed genealogical profile of the unidentified woman. The company’s forensic genetic genealogy team then used the profile to conduct research, generating new leads for law enforcement.

Othram scientists work inside the lab using advanced DNA technology to solve cold case murders. (Courtesy of Othram)

Using those new leads, a follow-up investigation linked potential relatives to Pierce County Jane Doe. Reference DNA samples were collected, and Othram compared the DNA from potential relatives to Jane Doe’s profile, ultimately identifying her as Laurie Kay (Lester) Krage, born Dec. 17, 1959.

What they're saying:

"Something like this is heartbreaking for a family to go through, but I do think it’s important to know the truth in order to be able to move forward," said Kristen Mittelman, chief development officer at Othram. "We're proud to work with law enforcement, because they're out there every day working to provide answers for families and get some resolution."

Who is Laurie Krage?

What we know:

Laurie Krage would have been 36 years old when she died. Deputies say she moved around frequently in the Pierce County area and was known to frequent Lakewood, Kent and the Emerald Queen area.

"Now that we’ve determined that this is in fact Laurie, we are starting from the ground up on a homicide investigation" — PCSO Deputy Carly Cappetto.

Records indicate she was married to Ronald Martin, who died of natural causes in 2020.

"It’s known she was married for a few years prior to her disappearance," said Cappetto. "Unfortunately, the alleged husband that she was married to … he died of natural causes in 2020, so we don’t have anybody really left to really ask questions."

Photos of Laurie Krage, a Pierce County, Washington, woman whose remains were recently identified in a 1997 cold case murder. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The PCSO says Laurie has living family members, and detectives have been in contact with them in hopes of solving the homicide and bringing closure to the family.

Was Laurie Krage one of Gary Ridgway’s victims?

What we don't know:

FOX 13 Seattle asked the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office whether Laurie Krage may have been a victim of infamous Washington state serial killer Gary Ridgway, since she likely died during the time he was actively killing.

According to deputies, it’s possible — but not certain.

"Nothing is off the table for her being missing, and now that there are circumstances around the remains that were found that would lead us to believe that this is, in fact, a homicide case, nothing is off the table," said Cappetto.

Why was Laurie Krage never reported missing?

Deputies said there could be several reasons why Laurie was not properly reported missing to authorities, ranging from a possible falling out with friends and family members to people not knowing how to properly file a missing person’s report.

"There had been some media on her years ago — about, you know, approximately 28 years ago — on her disappearance in the area, but nobody ever reported her missing," said Cappetto. "So no family members, or the alleged husband that she married, had reported her missing. So, there are some unique, interesting factors around her disappearance."

The PCSO is asking anyone in Pierce County and beyond who may have known her to come forward and provide insight into what her life was like.

"We are starting from the very bottom, just to try to figure out who she was, where she liked to frequent, where she traveled, or even where she stayed and lived," said Cappetto. "At this point, we are just gathering information to go ahead and hopefully solve a homicide case."

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about Laurie is asked to contact the PCSO.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting tpcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

