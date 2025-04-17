Pierce County deputies ask for help solving 30 year old murder mystery

The Brief Detectives in Pierce County are calling on the public's help to solve a nearly 30-year-old murder mystery. Laurie Krage, whose remains were recently identified through genetic genealogy, and its believed she did not die from natural causes.



Pierce County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to solve a nearly 30-year-old murder mystery.

The backstory:

Laurie Krage was last known to be alive in January 1996. A mushroom picker found her remains on October 13, 1997 off Gale Creek Road about 9 miles from Wilkeson Elementary School, south of Buckley.

Her remains were recently identified by Othram Labs using genetic genealogy.

"There's enough evidence from the remains to show it was not a natural cause of death," said Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Carly Cappetto.

Detectives are in touch with her living relatives, but it's still unclear why Laurie was never reported missing.

Her maiden name is Lester. She married Ronald Martin in 1995. He died of natural causes in 2020.

Laurie was known to visit Lakewood, Kent and the Emerald Queen area. The answer to how she died could come from a tip on how she lived.

"If anybody has known her or they knew her in the past, what her life was like, we're starting from the very bottom to find out who she was, where she liked to frequent, or where she stayed and lived," said Deputy Cappetto.

Deputies are seeking information about Krage and her late husband, Ronald Martin, between the years 1995 and 1997.

If you knew her or have any information, call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at (253) 287-4455. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

