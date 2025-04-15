Bodycam: Deputies arrest child sex assault suspect in Spanaway, WA

The Brief Pierce County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 54-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child. The crimes stem from a case in California that occurred more than a decade ago. The suspect faces life behind bars and no bail was set in the case.



Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 54-year-old man who is wanted in California for sex crimes against a child.

Deputies tell FOX 13 Seattle they had been working on the case for weeks before making an arrest at the suspect’s Spanaway, WA home on Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

The suspect is not officially charged, so FOX 13 Seattle is not naming the 54-year-old man.

The backstory:

According to probable cause documents we obtained, the suspect faces several charges of rape of a child that is ten years old or younger.

The charges are out of Placer County, California, which is near Sacramento.

Officials from Placer County tell FOX 13 Seattle that the victim just reported the crimes within the last few weeks, however, the actual incidents happened more than ten years ago.

Local perspective:

"We prioritized this arrest. We definitely didn’t want any of our community members or our citizens to fall victim to something as horrible as this crime was," said Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto.

FOX 13 Seattle knocked on the suspect’s door and spoke to people who live there, but they refused to comment on the arrest.

Neighbors tell us they are shocked to hear the news of what happened.

"Why mess up a child’s life? They got a whole future ahead of them, and it just messes them up," said George Dechert, a neighbor who lives a couple of houses away from the suspect.

Investigators say they were working on the case for weeks before the arrest, and they attempted to take the suspect into custody previously but were unable to find him.

Body camera footage from Saturday’s arrest shows deputies taking the suspect into custody after he answers his door.

"He’s been a part of our community for a handful of years now, and I think, as a parent or as a law enforcement officer, that’s concerning that someone would have a crime as felonious as this, be living amongst us in our community," said Cappetto.

According to probable cause documents, the suspect faces life behind bars. No bail was set in his case.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, officials from Placer County, California, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

