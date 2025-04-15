Driver critically injured in crash with school bus in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a crash between a school bus and a sedan in Tacoma. The driver of the sedan was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Tribal Police and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause.



Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash involving a school bus and a sedan in Tacoma.

Tribal police and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a sedan in Tacoma. (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue (CPFR) posted the initial alert on social media just before 1 p.m.

According to CPFR, crews responded to a crash between a school bus from Chief Leschi Schools and a sedan near the intersection of Waller Road East and East 41st Street at around 7:55 a.m.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the driver of the sedan was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

All students and the bus driver were evaluated, but no injuries were reported.

What's next:

Tribal Police and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

No further updates have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a social media post by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

