Man accused in Seattle hate crime flips off cameras, storms out of courtroom

A man accused of attacking a transgender woman in Seattle’s University District disrupted a King County courtroom on Monday, flipping off cameras and abruptly walking out before the hearing ended.

Andre Phillip Karlow, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault and a hate crime stemming from a March incident in which a transgender woman was allegedly ambushed outside a tea shop by a group of four men.

The backstory:

According to police reports, the transgender woman was walking past the group when someone allegedly called her a "drag queen" and told her to "take off [her] makeup."

The verbal harassment escalated quickly into physical violence, with the victim reportedly punched in the face and left with broken teeth, a swollen eye, and scrapes across her body. Prosecutors shared she continues to receive medical treatment.

The case has sparked outrage across the University District, prompting rallies and protests in recent weeks. Authorities arrested Karlow following the investigation, and he has remained in King County Jail on $200,000 bail.

During the hearing, Karlow’s defense attorney requested his release. Prosecutors strongly opposed, noting that Karlow is already facing a separate hate crime charge from September 2024 for allegedly attacking a Sound Transit fare enforcement worker. In that case, court records show he was released after the Northwest Community Bail Fund posted his bond.

What they're saying:

"The fact that this allegedly occurred while he was out on bond in a case where the allegations were similar — a hate crime matter," the judge said.

Citing that ongoing case and the seriousness of the current allegations, the judge denied the defense's request and upheld Karlow’s $200,000 bail. Upon hearing the decision, Karlow reacted by walking out before the hearing officially concluded.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Seattle Police reports and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

