Two men accused of kidnapping, robbing and torturing a Burien woman are now in custody and charged with her attempted murder.

Alexander Moises Arnaez-Guttierrez, 25, and Kevin Daniel Sanabria Ojeda, 24, are charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted murder in connection to a violent abduction that happened on January 21.

The backstory:

According to court documents, a 58-year-old woman was ambushed by the two men as she was walking to her apartment at a complex on Des Moines Memorial Drive.

Detectives say she was forced into their car at gunpoint, made to lie on the floorboard, and was kicked in the head.

The men stole her purse, credit cards, jewelry and $20,000 worth of gold she was carrying, prosecutors say.

The suspects then made her "provide the PIN for her credit cards and bank cards while drilling into her right hand with a power drill," court documents state. They also threatened to kill her and her family if she reported it.

The suspects allegedly drove her all the way to Kittitas County and shot her on the side of I-90, leaving her for dead.

Through cell phone records and tracking the victim's stolen vehicle, deputies and the FBI were able to apprehend Arnaez-Guttierrez and Ojeda.

Ojeda previously pleaded not guilty to his charges and remains in custody on $1 million bail. Arnaez-Guttierrez is scheduled to be arraigned on April 24, also jailed on $1 million bail.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and King County Sheriff's Office.

