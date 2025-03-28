Bellevue police investigate attempted kidnaping

The Brief Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an attempted kidnapping in the Lake Hills area on Friday. The suspect allegedly accosted a 16-year-old girl as they both got off a Metro bus.



Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that happened Friday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of the Lake Hills QFC shortly after 4 p.m., located near 145th Place Southeast and Southeast 16th Street.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was approached by the suspect after exiting a Metro bus, which the suspect had also been riding.

A passerby intervened, and the suspect ran away.

Police used a K9 in an attempt to locate the man, but he was not found in the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and gray shoes or boots.

If you recognize the man, please contact Bellevue Police, or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Bellevue Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect behind fake ICE vehicle spotted in WA identified

Pet Pomeranian was stolen by stranger on Enumclaw trail

New docs: Bryan Kohberger bought black balaclava, studied crime scenes

Seattle Mariners Value Games, College Nights at T-Mobile Park

Rally held outside ICE detention center in WA for 2 union members arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.