Seattle ranked 5th 'coolest' city in US
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle just ranked among the top five "coolest" cities in the United States.
Defining Seattle's coolness
Cool is not an easy term to define, but Betway used several metrics for its determining factors:
- Median Age
- Number of Street/Art murals
- Number of Vegan/Gluten Free/ Veggie restaurants
- Number of hidden gem restaurants/cafes/bars
- Number of record stores
- Number of upcoming music events
- Number of tattoo shops
How Seattleites are responding
However, people in Seattle define "cool" differently.
What they're saying:
"Cool is projected more through self-confidence and knowing who you are, and not having to let everyone know who you are," said Chris Opsahl.
According to Betway, the top three "coolest" cities in America are Boston, Las Vegas, and Portland.
"It was the first time I felt at home in the United States," said Casha Datsenko.
Datsenko said she thinks Seattle is the number-one coolest city.
FOX 13 Seattle spoke to many people with their own ideas about what makes Seattle cool.
"For me, it’s the nature around here," said Rizley Cox.
How other cities ranked
Here is the company's full list of coolest cities.
The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and Betway.
