2025 Seattle cruise season kicks off with clean energy push

The Brief Seattle-Alaska cruises begin again on April 12. The first, a Norwegian cruise ship, will arrive at the Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal.



The cruise season in Seattle is back with the first ships sailing between the Emerald City and Alaska arriving Saturday.

On Apr. 12, the Norwegian Bliss will arrive at Pier 55 in Seattle, marking the official start to the season.

In 2025, all three cruise berths in Seattle will offer cruise liners access to shore power, allowing them to turn off their engines while docked.

What they're saying:

"The 2025 cruise season marks a major milestone as the first full season of clean energy shore power available at all three berths, making our home port an international leader in shoreside decarbonization," said the Port of Seattle on Thursday.

By the numbers:

The cruise season, over six months, will serve 2 million passengers on nearly 300 sailings.

Port of Seattle reports a roughly $900 million economic impact of the trips, including jobs and tourism dollars.

There are 5,500 jobs supported here by the cruise industry.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Port of Seattle.

