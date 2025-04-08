Deputies name person of interest in missing WA grandmother case

Deputies have named a local handyman as a person of interest in the case of a missing grandmother in Thurston County.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old Marcia Norman, who has not been seen or heard from since April 1. Both of her vehicles are still parked at her home near McIntosh Lake.

According to investigators, the condition of Norman's house suggested she left abruptly, with dishes left half-cleaned and other tasks left halfway complete.

82-year-old Marcia Norman (left), Jeffrey Zizz (right) (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Person of interest in WA disappearance

What we know:

During their investigation, detectives learned Norman had dinner with her handyman, 47-year-old Jeffrey Zizz, the evening of April 1. Detectives contacted Zizz and seized several items of interest, but did not have probable cause to arrest him in connection to Norman's disappearance.

Authorities say Zizz left Thurston County on April 6 in a friend's vehicle. Law enforcement arrested Zizz in Missoula, Montana on an unrelated warrant.

Previous criminal history

Dig deeper:

Court docs from 2021 show Zizz also pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Zizz turned himself in on Oct. 12, 2021, admitting to "numerous sexual assaults" he committed involving his three daughters "over the years," court records say.

FOX 13 Seattle confirmed Zizz has a warrant issued for his arrest in Thurston County for three counts of second-degree child molestation. Court records show he violated his probation.

Thurston County deputies seized Zizz's vehicle as part of their investigation. Anyone who has had recent contact with him or has any information that could help investigators is urged to contact the sheriff's office detectives division at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or call (360) 786-5530.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

