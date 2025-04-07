Axe-wielding suspect faces multiple charges after arrest in downtown Bremerton

The Brief A 32-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly lighting a fire next to a building and threatening a property owner with an axe. He was arrested while waving his axe around downtown Bremerton before police used their vehicles and pepper balls to slow him down.



A 32-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he lit a bag on fire, threatened another person with an axe and led police on a chase through downtown Bremerton.

What we know:

The suspect was booked into Kitsap County jail for allegedly lighting a fire next to a building near 2nd Street and Pacific Avenue on March 31.

Police say after the property owner confronted the suspect, the suspect is seen on surveillance footage shoving the property owner, then threatening him with an axe.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police say the suspect ran away through heavy traffic in downtown Bremerton while waving the axe, before police used their vehicles and pepper balls to slow him down.

The suspect is believed to be a known trespasser in the area, and he currently faces assault and reckless burning charges.

According to the Kitsap County Jail roster, the suspect's next court date is on April 23.

The Source: Information in this story is from Bremreton Police and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

