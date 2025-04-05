Tacoma police shoot suspect Saturday afternoon

Officers with the Tacoma Police Department were involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Right now, law enforcement remains at the site in Puyallup, and say the situation is still unfolding.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the suspect. FOX 13 is on scene working to learn more.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Tacoma Police Department and City of Puyallup.

