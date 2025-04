Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 by neighborhood

The Brief Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 is here from March 30 through April 12. Browse through this article to discover which restaurants are participating in your neighborhood.



Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 is underway, giving foodies in the Puget Sound area the chance to explore new restaurants at a fraction of the usual cost.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Inside Toulouse Petit in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

From March 30 to April 12, diners can enjoy curated menus priced at $20, $35, $50, and $65, showcasing Seattle's iconic food scene.

Keep reading to discover participating restaurants, cafés, bars, food trucks, and pop-ups in your Seattle neighborhood, as well as in cities outside of Seattle:

Neighborhoods participating in Seattle Restaurant Week

Ballard | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Central District | Chinatown-International District | Columbia City | Downtown Seattle | Eastlake | First Hill | Fremont | Greenlake | Greenwood | Hillman City | Interbay | Lake City | Leschi | Madison Valley | Madrona | Magnolia | Mt. Baker | Phinney Ridge | Pike Place Market | Pioneer Square | Queen Anne | Rainier Beach | Ravenna | Roaming* | Seattle | Sodo | South Lake Union | University District | University Village | Wallingford | West Seattle | White Center

Participating cities outside of Seattle

Bellevue | Bothell | Des Moines | Edmonds | Everett | Federal Way | Issaquah | Kent | Kirkland | Lynnwood | Mercer Island | Mukilteo | Othello | Redmond | Renton | Woodinville

Ballard

Brimmer & Heeltap - Mediterranean, New American, PNW - Dinner ($65)

Eldr - American, NW Wood Fire - Dinner ($65)

Gracia - Mexican - Brunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Kayava (Ballard) - Japanese, Ramen - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Maddy's Bakeshop - Pacific Northwest - Pop-up

Matador (Ballard) - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Moshi Moshi Sushi & Izakaya - Asian, Japanese, Sushi - Dinner ($35)

Nolita - Italian - Dinners ($35, $50)

Pidgin Cooperative at Ballard - Asian, Hawaiian, Japanese - Lunch ($35)

Rupee Bar - Indian - Dinner ($50)

San Fermo - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Serious Pie Ballard - Italian - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $35)

Staple & Fancy - Italian, PNW - Dinner ($65)

Sunny Hill - American, Pizza, Small Plates, Vegetarian - Dinner ($50)

The Garrison - PNW, Seafood - Dinner ($65)

YAYGIT - Vegan - Brunch ($35)

Back to top.

Bellevue

Baron's Sino Kitchen & Bar - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

Bellden - American, PNW, World - Dinner ($65)

Cantinetta (Bellevue) - Italian - Dinners ($50, $65)

Earls Kitchen + Bar (Bellevue) - American - Dinner ($65)

El Gaucho (Bellevue) - Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Firenze Ristorante - Italian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ - Asian, BBQ, Japanese, Steaks - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

I Love Sushi on Lake Bellevue -Asian, Japanese, Sushi - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Itadaki Yakiniku - BBQ, Japanese - Dinner ($65)

Japonessa (Bellevue) - Fusion, Japanese, Sushi - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Lao Ma Tou Hot Pot - Asian, Chinese, Dim Sum, Hot Pot - Lunch ($20)

Melting Pot - Fondue - Dinner ($50)

Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse (Bellevue) - BBQ, Brazilian, Latin, South American - Dinners ($50, $65)

Peony Modern Kitchen - Asian, Chinese, Fusion, Vegetarian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar - PNW, Seafood - Dinner ($65)

Solarium Kitchen - PNW - Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $50, $65)

STK Steakhouse - Seafood, Steaks - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35, $65)

Superkim Crab House (Bellevue) - Cajun, Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

The Lakehouse - American - Dinner ($65)

Tutta Bella (Bellevue) - Italian, Pizza - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Whiskey by John Howie - American, Gastropub - Dinner ($50)

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Bellevue) - Asian, Fusion, Seafood, World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Wild Wasabi Signature (Bellevue) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Belltown

AQUA by El Gaucho - Seafood - Dinner ($65)

Askatu Bakery by Liberated Foods - Health, Plant-based, Vegan - Lunch ($20)

Bakescapade - Fusion, Mexican - Brunch, Lunch ($20, $20)

Capitale Pizzeria (Belltown) - Pizza - Dinner ($50)

Chiho Bistro - Asian, Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($65, $65)

Cotto Belltown - Italian, Pizza, Small Plates - Dinner ($50)

El Gaucho Seattle - Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Imperial Kitchen and Bar - Asian, Chinese, Steaks - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Limoncello Belltown - Italian - Dinners ($35, $50, $65)

Neb - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Palace Kitchen - American - Dinners ($20, $50)

Shiro's Sushi (Belltown) - Asian, Japanese, Sushi - Dinner ($65)

Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge - PNW - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Sugo Hand Roll Bar (Belltown) - Fusion, Japanese, Sushi - Dinners ($50, $65)

Tavolata (Belltown) - Italina, PNW - Dinner ($50)

Back to top.

Bothell

Amaro Bistro - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Beardslee Public House - American, Gastropub - Dinner ($35)

Wild Wasabi Signature (Bothell) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Capitol Hill

A/stir (Capitol Hill) - American, Mediterranean - Dinners ($35, $65)

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe - Thai - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Bok a Bok Fired Chicken and Biscuits - American, Asian, Southern - Dinner ($65)

Capitale Pizzeria (Capitol Hill) - Pizza - Dinner ($50)

Cheers! Hong Kong - Asian, Chinese, Dim Sum - Lunches, Dinners ($35, $50, $65, $35, $50, $65)

Cheese Room Seattle - Italian - Dinner ($35)

Corvus and Company - Asian, Fusion - Small Plates ($50)

Herb and Bitter Public House - Gastropub, New American, PNW - Dinner ($50)

House of Naku (Capitol Hill) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Ishoni Seattle (Capitol Hill) - Asian, BBQ, Fusion, Japanese, Steaks - Dinner ($50)

Mamnoon - Halal, Lebanese - Dinner ($50)

MariPili Tapas Bar - Spanish, Tapas - Small Plates ($65)

Meet Korean BBQ - BBQ, Korean Steaks - Dinner ($50)

Nue - Asian, Caribbean, European, World, Small Plates - Dinner ($35)

Osteria La Spiga - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Plenty of Clouds - Chinese - Dinner ($35)

Rione XIII - Italian, PNW - Dinner ($50)

Rondo Japanese Kitchen - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Star Sushi & Bar - Asian, Japanese - Dinners ($20, $35, $50)

Stateside - Fusion - Dinner ($50)

Tamari Bar - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Tavolata Capitol Hill - Italian, PNW - Dinner ($50)

Xom - Asian, Vietnamese - Lunches, Dinners ($35, $50, $35, $50)

Zaika - Indian - Dinner ($50)

Back to top.

Central District

Brown Sugar Baking Company - Baked Goods, Dessert, Plant-Based - Small Plates ($35, $50, $65)

House of Naku (Central District) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Jackson Street Pizza Lounge (Central District) - Pizza - Dinner ($35)

Mahaba Moss - Caribbean - Small Plates ($20, $35, $50, $65)

Marjorie Restaurant - New American - Dinner ($65)

Reckless Noodle House - Asian, Vietnamese - Dinners ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Chinatown-International District

Crawfish King - Cajun, Seafood, Vietnamese - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($65, $65, $65)

House of Naku (Chinatown-International District) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Itsumono - Asian, Japanese, New American - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

Columbia City

House of Naku (Columbia City) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Tutta Bella Columbia City - Italian, Pizza - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Back to top.

Des Moines

House of Naku (Des Moines) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Back to top.

Downtown Seattle

A/stir (Capitol Hill) - American, Mediterranean - Dinners ($35, $65)

Aerlume - PNW - Dinner ($65)

Alder & Ash - American, New American - Dinner ($65)

All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar - PNW, Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Andare - Italian - Lunch ($35)

Ben Paris - American - Dinner ($50)

Cafe Campagne - French - Lunch, Dinner ($50, $50)

Capitale Pizzeria (Downtown Seattle) - Pizza - Dinner ($50)

Chan Seattle - Asian, Fusion, Korean - Dinner ($50)

Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge - Korean, PNW - Lunch ($35)

Cortina - Italian, PNW - Dinner ($65)

Daniel's Broiler (Downtown) - Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Elliott's Oyster House - Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

FareStart Restaurant (Downtown Seattle) - American - Lunch ($20)

Goldfinch Tavern - PNW - Dinner ($65)

House of Naku (Downtown Seattle) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Japonessa (Downtown) - Japanese, Sushi - lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Lola - Mediterranean - Dinner, Dinner ($20, $35)

Mint Progressive Indian - Indian - Dinner ($50)

Pashtun Palace (Downtown Seattle) - Afghan, Pakistani - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Pike Place Chouder (Pacific Place) - PNW, American, Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar (Downtown Seattle) - PNW - Dinner ($65)

Serious Pie Downtown - Pizza - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Shiro's Sushi (Downtown Seattle) - Asian, Japanese, Sushi - Dinner ($65)

Sugo Hand Roll Bar (Seattle) - Fusion, Japanese, Sushi - Dinner, Dinner ($50, $65)

Tavolata (Belltown) - Italina, PNW - Dinner ($50)

Tidal+ - American, PNW, Seafood - Dinner ($20)

Xom - Asian, Vietnamese - Lunches, Dinners ($35, $50, $35, $50)

Zaika - Indian - Dinner ($50)

Back to top.

Eastlake

Serafina - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

Edmonds

Bar Dojo - Asian, Fusion, Mexican - Dinner ($65)

Charcoal - American - Dinner ($65)

Fire & the Feast - Italian, PNW - Dinner ($50)

Salt and Iron - PNW, Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Sankai - Japanese, Small Plates, Sushi - Dinner, Dinner ($50, $65)

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Edmonds) - Asian, Fusion, Seafood, World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Back to top.

Everett

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Everett) - Asian, Fusion, Seafood, World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Back to top.

Federal Way

Wild Wasabi Signature (Federal Way) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

First Hill

House of Naku (First Hill) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Back to top.

Fremont

Haerfest - Italian - Dinners ($50, $65)

Kayava (Fremont) -Japanese, Ramen - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Meesha - Indian - Dinners ($35, $50)

Pashtun Palace (Fremont) - Afghan, Pakistani - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar: Stone Way - Italian, PNW - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35, $65)

REVEL - Asian, Korean - Dinners ($50, $65)

Soul - Soul Food, Southern - Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $50, $65)

Tavolata: Stone Way - Italian, PNW - Dinner ($50)

Back to top.

Greenlake

Dumpling The Noodle - Asian, Chinese - Lunches, Dinners ($35, $50, $65)

Kayava (Greenlake) -Japanese, Ramen - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Nell's Restaurant - PNW - Dinner ($50)

Noi Thai Cuisine (Greenlake) - Thai - Dinner ($65)

Pashtun Palace (Greenlake) - Afghan, Pakistani - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Back to top.

Greenwood

Ada's Restaurant & Bar - Turkish - Dinner ($50)

The Olive and Grape (Greenwood) - Greek, Italian, Mediterranean, Turkish - Dinner ($35)

Back to top.

Hillman City

Delish Ethiopian Cuisine - Ethiopian - Dinner ($35)

Back to top.

Interbay

Barrel & Bacon - American, Filipino - Dinner ($50)

Back to top.

Issaquah

Tutta Bella Issaquah - Italian, Pizza - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

WildFin American Grill - American - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Back to top.

Kent

Agave Cocina & Cantina (Kent Station) - Mexican - Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35)

Back to top.

Kirkland

Bok a Bok Fried Chicken and Biscuits - American, Asian, Southern - Dinners ($35, $65)

Bottle & Bull - PNW - Dinner ($50)

Cafe Veloce - Italian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

COMO - Italian - Dinners ($50, $65)

Dumpling The Noodle Kirkland - Asian, Chinese - Lunches, Dinners ($35, $50, $65)

El Encanto - Mexican - Dinners ($50, $65)

Feast - French - Dinner ($50)

Hanoon - Lebanese - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Le Grand Bistro Americain - French - Dinner ($65)

Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse (Kirkland) - BBQ, Brazilian, Latin, South American - Dinners ($50, $65)

Pizza Bank & Pastaria - Italian, Pizza - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Restorante Paradiso - Italian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Serious Pie (Totem Lake) - Italian - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35, $35)

Sparrow - American, New American - Dinner ($65)

Volterra - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Kirkland) - Asian, Fusion, Seafood, World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Wild Wasabi Signature (Kirkland) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Lake City

Pashtun Palace (Lake City) - Afghan, Pakistani - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Back to top.

Leschi

Daniel's Broiler (Leschi) - Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Jackson Street Pizza Lounge (Leschi) - Pizza - Dinner ($35)

Pablo y Pablo - Mexican - Dinner ($50)

Back to top.

Lynnwood

Baekjeong - Korean - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Chili Basil - Farm to Thai Cuisine - Asian, Thai - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Lynnwood) - Asian, Fusion, Seafood, World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Wild Wasabi Signature (Lynnwood) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Madison Valley

How To Cook A Wolf - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Red Cow - French, PNW - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

Madrona

Red Cow - French, PNW - Dinner ($65)

Vendemmia - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

Magnolia

Mondello Ristorante Italiano - Italian - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Pink Salt - Peruvian, South American - Dinner ($35)

Back to top.

Mercer Island

Mioposto Pizzeria - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $65)

Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse (Mercer Island) - BBQ, Brazilian, Latin, South American - Dinners ($50, $65)

The Roanoke Inn - American - Lunches ($20, $35)

Wild Wasabi Signature (Mercer Island) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Mt. Baker

Mioposto Pizzeria - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $65)

Back to top.

Mukilteo

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Mukilteo) - Asian, Fusion, Seafood, World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Back to top.

Othello

Bang Bang Kitchen - Mexican - Dinner ($35)

Back to top.

Phinney Ridge

Ada's Restaurant & Bar - Turkish - Dinner ($50)

Autumn - Italian - Dinner, Dinner ($50, $65)

The Olive and Grape (Phinney Ridge) - Greek, Italian, Mediterranean, Turkish - Dinner ($35)

Back to top.

Pike Place Market

Half Shell - Seafood - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $50)

IL Bistro - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Maximilien - French - Dinner ($65)

Place Pigalle - PNW - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

Pioneer Square

Darkalino's Italian Deli - Pioneer Square - Italian, Vegetarian - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Nirmal's - Indian - Dinner ($65)

Pass D Jollof - African, Halal, West African - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

Señor Carbon Peruvian Cuisine - Latin, Peruvian, Sushi - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35, $35)

Superkim Crab House - Cajun, Seafood - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Queen Anne

Grappa Restaurant - Mediterranean - Dinner ($65)

House of Naku (Queen Anne) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

How To Cook A Wolf - Italian, PNW - Dinner ($65)

Toulouse Petit - Cajun, French, Seafood, Steaks - Lunches, Dinners ($20,, $35, $50, $65)

Back to top.

Rainier Beach

Jude's Old Town - Cajun - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

Ravenna

Kricket Club - Indian - Dinners ($35, $50)

Mioposto Pizzeria (Ravenna) - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $65)

Piatti - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

Redmond

Agave Concina & Cantina - Mexican, Plant-Based, Seafood - Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35)

Blu Sardinia - Italian, Pizza - Dinner ($50)

Wild Wasabi Signature (Redmond) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Renton

Novilhos Brazilian Steakhouse (Renton) - BBQ, Brazilian, Latin, South American - Dinners ($50, $65)

Back to top.

Roaming

Masakan Malaysian Cuisine - Halal, Malaysian - Dinner ($20)

Back to top.

Seattle

A/stir - American, Mediterranean - Dinners ($35, $65)

House of Naku (Seattle) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Ishoni Seattle (Seattle) - Asian, BBQ, Fusion, Japanese, Steaks - Dinner ($50)

Shiro's Sushi (Seattle) - Asian, Japanese, Sushi - Dinner ($65)

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (Seattle) - Asian, Fusion, Seafood, World - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $50)

Wild Wasabi Signature (Seattle) - American, Asian, Seafood, Fusion - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Back to top.

Sodo

Elsom Cellars - PNW - Small Plates ($35, $50)

Back to top.

South Lake Union

Daniel's Broiler (SLU) - Seafood, Steaks - Dinner ($65)

FareStart Restaurant (SLU) - American - Lunch ($20)

House of Naku (SLU) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

I Love Sushi on Lake Union - Asian, Japanese, Sushi - Lunches, Dinner ($35, $65, $65)

Mbar - Lebanese, Mediterranean - Dinner ($65)

Noodle/Bar - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

SALO SALO by Otium Grill & Greens - Filipino - Dinner, Dinner ($50, $65)

Thomas Street Warehouse - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Back to top.

University District

BOBA UP - Asian - Dinner ($65)

Mamma Melina Ristorante - Italian - Dinner ($50)

Pashtun Palace (U-District) - Afghan, Pakistani - Brunch, Dinner ($20, $20)

Piatti - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Pidgin Cooperative at University District Farmers Market - Asian, Filipino, Hawaiian, PNW - Lunch ($35)

Red Pepper - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($65, $65)

Back to top.

University Village

Piatti - Italian - Dinner ($65)

Red Pepper - Chinese - Lunch, Dinner ($65, $65)

Back to top.

Wallingford

Cantinetta Wallingford - Italian - Dinner, Dinner - ($50, $65)

Kokkaku - Japanese, Steakhouse - Dinner, Dinner ($50, $65)

Pablo y Pablo - Mexican - Dinner ($50)

Secret Fort - Japanese - Dinners ($35, $50, $65)

U Wine Bar - Small Plates ($50)

Yoroshiku - Japanese - Lunch, Dinner, Dinner ($20, $35, $50)

Back to top.

West Seattle

Camp West - American, PNW - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35)

House of Naku (West Seattle) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Mashiko Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Japanese, Sushi - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Matador West Seattle - Mexican - Lunch, Dinner ($20, $35)

Mioposto Pizzeria-Admiral - Italian, Pizza - Brunch, Dinner ($50, $65)

Peninsula Soul Food - Soul Food - Dinners ($35, $50)

Roccolto - Italian - Dinners ($50, $65)

Salty's on Alki - PNW - Dinner ($35)

Back to top.

White Center

House of Naku (White Center) - African, Caribbean, Halal, West African - Small Plates, Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $35, $50, $35, $50)

Back to top.

Woodinville

Barking Frog - PNW - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Cava Azul Cocina & Cantina - Mexican - Lunches, Dinners ($20, $35, $20, $35)

Pablo y Pablo - Mexican - Dinner ($50)

Purple Café and Wine Bar: Woodinville - PNW - Brunch, Lunch, Dinner ($35, $35, $65)

The Restaurant at DeLille Cellars - American - Lunch, Dinner ($35, $65)

Walla Walla Steak Co. - Steaks - Dinner ($65)

Back to top.

For more information on Seattle Restaurant Week, please visit the organization's website.

The Source: Information for this story came from Seattle Restaurant Week's website.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Richard Sherman's WA home robbed by armed men, deputies confirm

Mystery over Seattle sky: Black ring leaves public guessing

Woodland Park Zoo handler recovering after serious orangutan bite

Police investigate after 100 shots fired in West Seattle

Man stabbed to death in Marysville, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.