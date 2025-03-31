Man stabbed to death in Marysville, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that left a 66-year-old man dead in Marysville. The stabbing happened Monday morning, and a suspect has not been located.



Marysville police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 2nd Street after a report of a man lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive. A neighbor had found the 66-year-old man unconscious and attempted CPR before officers arrived.

Police took over life-saving measures and discovered the man had suffered stab wounds. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A Marysville Police K-9 unit searched the area for suspects, but no one was located. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Marysville Police Department.

