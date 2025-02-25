Troopers investigate deadly two-car crash on SR-9 near Marysville, WA

The Brief Troopers are investigating a deadly two-car crash that fully blocked SR-9 near Marysville Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened north of 132nd Street Northeast in the Sisco Heights area, between Arlington and Marysville. At least one person was killed, and travelers are urged to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.



Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that fully blocked SR-9 near Marysville Tuesday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding announced the crash on social media at around 1:21 p.m., stating that SR-9 was fully blocked north of 132nd Street Northeast due to a two-car collision. The crash occurred in the Sisco Heights area, located between Arlington and Marysville.

Less than five minutes later, the WSP issued an update confirming that at least one person had been killed in the crash.

Troopers are urging travelers to use alternate routes and remain patient while the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. It is unknown what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Featured article

The Source: Information for this story came from multiple social media posts by Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.