WSP investigates deadly I-5 crash in Marysville, WA, possibly road rage

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a deadly crash that may have been caused by a road rage incident in Marysville Monday morning.

According to the WSP, the crash happened on northbound I-5 between the 88th Street and 116th Street exits at around 5:49 a.m.

Investigators say a silver 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on I-5 near milepost 201 when it drove off the right side of the road, spun and crashed into a tree. The 48-year-old driver, a man from Snohomish, was pronounced dead at Providence Medical Center.

What they're saying:

One witness told investigators there was a road rage incident between the Subaru and a gray sedan before the crash.

Investigators say the driver, who died in the crash, was wearing a seatbelt, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

What you can do:

The WSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or a possible road rage incident prior to the crash to call Detective Jeff Rhue at 360-654-1142 or email him at jeff.rhue@wsp.wa.gov.

Investigators are also asking anyone with dashcam footage of either incident to send it to them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol on Monday.

