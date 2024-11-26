Popular California-based chain Mountain Mike's Pizza to open in WA

California-based pizza chain Mountain Mike's is opening its first Washington location on December 9.

In 2023, the company announced it would be opening locations in Arlington, Bellevue, Bellingham, Burlington, Kirkland, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Northgate and Redmond - with the first location slated to open in 2024.

Mountain Mike's recently announced the location on its website.

The first location will be at 17127 Smokey Point Blvd. in Arlington.

According to a note on Google, the pizzeria will open on December 9.

Washington is the ninth state in the U.S. to have a Mountain Mike's location.

